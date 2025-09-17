Yarmouk University Enters QS Global MBA Rankings For First Time
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Irbid, Sep 17 (Petra) – Yarmouk University has achieved a new academic milestone by entering the QS World University Rankings for Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs for the first time since the ranking was launched in 2023.
This year's ranking covers 390 programs from 67 countries worldwide and relies on a main set of indicators, including Employability (40%), Return on Investment (20%), Alumni Outcomes (15%), Thought Leadership (15%), and Diversity (10%).
According to the ranking results, the MBA programs offered by the university's Faculty of Business were placed in the +301 category globally among the classified programs. The programs also achieved the 22nd rank out of 37 programs at the level of the Middle East and Africa and were placed joint second locally.
The ranking results showed that Yarmouk University achieved distinguished scores on the level of several sub-indicators, most notably Employability through graduate reputation and their employment rate after graduation, and Thought Leadership via the academic reputation and scientific research of faculty members.
Irbid, Sep 17 (Petra) – Yarmouk University has achieved a new academic milestone by entering the QS World University Rankings for Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs for the first time since the ranking was launched in 2023.
This year's ranking covers 390 programs from 67 countries worldwide and relies on a main set of indicators, including Employability (40%), Return on Investment (20%), Alumni Outcomes (15%), Thought Leadership (15%), and Diversity (10%).
According to the ranking results, the MBA programs offered by the university's Faculty of Business were placed in the +301 category globally among the classified programs. The programs also achieved the 22nd rank out of 37 programs at the level of the Middle East and Africa and were placed joint second locally.
The ranking results showed that Yarmouk University achieved distinguished scores on the level of several sub-indicators, most notably Employability through graduate reputation and their employment rate after graduation, and Thought Leadership via the academic reputation and scientific research of faculty members.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment