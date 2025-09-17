Yarmouk University Enters QS Global MBA Rankings For First Time

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Sep 17 (Petra) – Yarmouk University has achieved a new academic milestone by entering the QS World University Rankings for Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs for the first time since the ranking was launched in 2023.This year's ranking covers 390 programs from 67 countries worldwide and relies on a main set of indicators, including Employability (40%), Return on Investment (20%), Alumni Outcomes (15%), Thought Leadership (15%), and Diversity (10%).According to the ranking results, the MBA programs offered by the university's Faculty of Business were placed in the +301 category globally among the classified programs. The programs also achieved the 22nd rank out of 37 programs at the level of the Middle East and Africa and were placed joint second locally.The ranking results showed that Yarmouk University achieved distinguished scores on the level of several sub-indicators, most notably Employability through graduate reputation and their employment rate after graduation, and Thought Leadership via the academic reputation and scientific research of faculty members.