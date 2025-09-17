Ukraine's Capitulation Will Not Bring Peace, It Will Only Encourage Putin To Seek New Target Merz

MENAFN - UkrinForm) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated this in his address to the Bundestag during the debate on the 2025 federal budget, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He stressed that the war Russia unleashed against Ukraine has long been felt in EU and NATO member states and directly affects the lives of Germans.

"We want this war to end. But at the same time, there is concern that it may last for a long time. However, ending the war at the cost of Ukraine's political sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable to us, as Ukraine's allies and partners. A dictated peace, peace without freedom - that is nothing but capitulation... And it would only encourage Putin to seek a new target," Merz said.

He recalled recent violations of Polish and Romanian airspace. According to him, these incidents are part of a broader pattern - Putin has long been testing the limits of what is permissible: sabotaging, spying, killing, and trying to spread fear and uncertainty.

"Russia wants to destabilize our societies. But we will not allow this - neither from the outside nor from within," Merz said.

He stressed the need to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities to deter adversaries from new acts of aggression and to foster even closer unity among allies and partners.

"We are acting decisively and as a united front, leaving no doubt: Germany is aware of its responsibility for freedom and peace in Europe... Germany is once again taking responsibility in Europe - and no longer hesitates," he said.

Merz also noted that the decision to increase defense spending largely prevented a NATO split at the recent summit in The Hague. On the contrary, he said, the Alliance is now stronger than ever.

"Today we can speak of a new NATO," Merz said.

Photo: bundesregierung