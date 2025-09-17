APPLE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates The Officers And Directors Of Apple Inc. - AAPL
On March 7, 2025, the Company disclosed that it was indefinitely delaying several AI-based Siri features due to development delays, pushing their release to sometime "in the coming year." Then, on June 9, 2025, the Company hosted its Worldwide Developer Conference for 2025, failing to announce any substantive updates regarding advanced Siri features, which resulted in negative reactions from analysts and media outlets.
Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.
KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Apple's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, New Jersey, and a representative office in Luxembourg.
