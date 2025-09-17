Why Is BBAI Stock Falling Today?
BigBear Holdings Inc. (BBAI) shares fell more than 2% in Wednesday's opening trade, a day after surging by more than 15% after a disclosure about a Congressional trade.
BBAI stock fell nearly 6% in Wednesday morning's trade before making a partial recovery at the time of writing. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'extremely bullish' territory.
Representative Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) HAS made a disclosure regarding the purchase of BBAI stock, worth between $15,000 and $50,000, as part of a 401 (k) account held with Charles Schwab. Retail chatter on Stocktwits about the company increased by more than 170% over the last 24 hours, while the sentiment trended slightly lower after the initial optimism about the stock subsided.
