(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:45 AM EST - Safety Shot Inc : Announced a strategic refresh of its Board of Directors with the appointment of three new members: Connor Klein, an investment partner at New Form Capital; Stacey Duffy, a seasoned financial due diligence and transaction advisory expert; and Jamie McAvity, co-founder and CEO of Bitcoin miner Cormint, Inc. The new appointments are designed to provide the Company with enhanced expertise in digital assets, capital markets, and high-growth operations as it executes on its new strategy centered around its subsidiary, BONK Holdings LLC. Safety Shot Inc shares N are trading unchanged at $0.31.
