Bracewell Adds Leading Environmental And Energy Transition Lawyer Shailesh Sahay In DC

"I'm delighted to welcome Shai to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp . "Shai's expertise in energy transition, biofuels and environmental matters, coupled with his deep experience as an in-house regulatory and policy lawyer, enhances our ability to provide comprehensive environmental solutions to our clients across the energy and infrastructure sectors."

With extensive experience in liquid fuels, environmental credits, decarbonization strategies and carbon capture, Sahay advises market-leading companies on major energy transition matters. Sahay also engages in environmental compliance counseling, enforcement defense and regulatory advocacy on all major federal environmental statutes, such as the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act. He has substantial experience identifying, evaluating, allocating and managing environmental risks and liabilities through transactional due diligence and negotiation, especially in matters in which environmental attributes are central to the value proposition. Sahay also has significant experience in California environmental regulatory matters.

Sahay provides deep expertise in developing regulatory and legislative strategies for organizations through his previous experience as in-house counsel for a major biofuels producer and at a major biofuels trade association. He began his career as a staff scientist at an environmental consulting firm specializing in human health risk assessment, after having studied atmospheric chemistry as an undergraduate.

"Shai brings exactly the practical, industry-focused expertise that our clients need in today's complex regulatory landscape. Among other things, his deep understanding of the biofuels sector and California environmental regulations will be enormously valuable for clients that have to navigate programs such as the Low Carbon Fuel Standards (LCFS) and California's Cap-and-Trade Program for greenhouse gases, which present both opportunities and challenges for our clients," said Jeffrey R. Holmstead , a partner in Bracewell's Washington, DC office and former head of EPA's Office of Air and Radiation.

"Shai's strategic approach to energy transition and environmental policy is essential as companies navigate through a shifting legal and environmental landscape," said Jason B. Hutt , chair of Bracewell's environment, lands and resources department. "As one of the leading environmental and energy transition lawyers in the nation, Shai delivers practical, business-oriented and efficient legal solutions that help companies drive business growth. He brings a strong foundation in science and engineering to his advanced work in biofuels, decarbonization, carbon capture and other environmental issues."

"What drew me to Bracewell is their collaborative approach to solving complex regulatory challenges. When you're dealing with California's intricate environmental programs, such as LCFS and Cap-and-Trade, or federal programs, including the Inflation Reduction Act tax credits or the Renewable Fuel Standard, clients need a team that can seamlessly integrate regulatory expertise with market strategy and legislative insights," said Sahay. "Bracewell's multidisciplinary platform provides that holistic counsel – whether it's navigating compliance requirements, structuring credit transactions or positioning clients for emerging opportunities in the clean energy transition."

