Mulberry Orchard In Daşbulaq Village To Boost Silk Production And Employment

Qabil Ashirov

Journalists on a media tour organized under the“Following the President's Footsteps” initiative visited a 13-hectare mulberry orchard in Daşbulaq village, Khojaly district, Azernews reports.

Afet Telmanqizi, Head of Public Relations at the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service for Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, gave information about the orchard and said that 130,000 saplings imported from the People's Republic of China have been planted in the orchard. A drip irrigation system has also been installed to ensure optimal growth.

The project aims to produce 100 tons of mulberry leaves by 2026 and 500 tons by 2030. Forecasted silk production over the next five years is expected to reach 60 tons, starting from the following year.

Plans are underway to expand the orchard by 150 hectares in October–November of this year. The expansion will include additional drip irrigation, the planting of approximately 1.5 million saplings, the establishment of a cluster-based orchard model, construction of sericulture facilities, silkworm rearing, raw silk production, and processing of the harvested product.

The project has already provided 25 permanent jobs, with an additional 750 seasonal workers expected to be employed during peak periods.

This initiative reflects Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to develop sustainable agriculture and sericulture in liberated areas, combining modern technology with economic development and job creation for local communities.