Azerbaijan's Resettlement Feats Gain Pace With New Housing In Khojaly's Seyidbeyli Village
Speaking to reporters, Telmangizi mentioned that the ball is rolling on infrastructure construction in the village.
In particular, an existing 30-kilometer power line has been restored, 2 transformers have been installed, and work has begun on installing meters. Main gas pipelines have been laid, an existing gas line of 5.7 kilometers has been restored, along with a reservoir and sub-artesian well, and the drinking water network has been reconstructed. A Flag Square has been established in the village, and internal roads have been asphalted.
Telmanqizi also noted that Seyidbeyli village has 140 houses, of which 22 are uninhabitable and 118 are partially suitable. 10 houses have already been restored. By the end of this year, 44 houses will be ready for settlement, and in 2026 another 64 will be completed. At present, 9 families (31 people) have resettled in the village.
It should be noted that Seyidbeyli village came under Azerbaijan's control during the counter-terrorism measures carried out by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in September 2023.
