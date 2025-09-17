Screenlab Unveils All-New Website Revolutionising Custom Apparel Printing In Australia

Screenlab , Australia's pioneer in 100% DTF (Direct-to-Film) printing, is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new website, delivering a faster, simpler, and more seamless custom apparel experience than ever before.

Founded in 2013, Screenlab has grown from a small Gold Coast print shop into one of Australia's most innovative custom apparel companies. The newly launched website represents a major leap forward, streamlining every step of the customer journey - from design to doorstep.

Highlights of the New Screenlab Platform:



Guaranteed Dispatch Dates: Customers can now see exact print & dispatch dates upfront - no more guesswork.

Intuitive Online Designer: Easily create and preview designs online, with instant pricing and no setup fees.

Widest Range of AS Colour Apparel: Screenlab is Australia's only print shop dedicated exclusively to the entire range of premium AS Colour garments. Same-Day Printing Available: Orders placed before 11am on selected items can be printed and dispatched the very same day.

“While other printers are stuck in the past, we're building the future of custom printing,” said Nick, Co-Founder of Screenlab.“This new site is designed to remove all the friction, so our customers can get exactly what they need - fast.”

Screenlab's platform is purpose-built to handle everything from single custom tees to bulk orders in the thousands - with live SMS order updates, transparent pricing, and lightning-fast turnaround times.

Visit the new Screenlab experience now at .