Interior Minister Orders Beefing Up Security Presence For Rapid Response To Any Emergency
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousuf Saud Al-Sabah stressed on Wednesday the importance of coordination among security sectors, increasing presence in streets and raising readiness to ensure rapid response to any emergency.
This came in an expanded meeting he chaired with assistant undersecretaries and heads of security sectors to discuss developments in the security situation in the country, according to a statement by the Ministry of Interior.
The statement added that Sheikh Fahad reviewed with the security chiefs the security situation at the start of the school year and directed that "security presence be intensified around schools and vital areas and that traffic flow be facilitated during peak periods, with a focus on stopping traffic violations that hinder traffic flow and endanger lives."
He also directed the presence of traffic department leaders in the streets to directly supervise traffic flow and deal with any emergencies as they arise.
Sheikh Fahad emphasized that "the Ministry of Interior is continuing its mission to maintain security and stability in the country."
The meeting was attended by Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Major General Ali Al-Adwani, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Security Major General Hamid Al-Dawas, and heads of all security sectors. (end)
