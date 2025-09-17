Original-Research: Formycon AG (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Original-Research: Formycon AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Formycon AG Company Name: Formycon AG ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 17.09.2025 Target price: €48 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 49.00 to EUR 48.00.



Abstract:

H1/25 revenue of €9.0m was low relative to full-year guidance of €55m to €65m. However, we see the topline rebounding strongly during the second half, and particularly during Q4 as FYB202 (Stelara biosimilar) sales gather momentum in the U.S. and Europe, and Formycon books upfront payments in connection with commercialisation deals for FYB206 (Keytruda biosimilar) for one or more geographic regions. Formycon is the first non-Chinese company to complete recruitment of a pivotal trial for a Keytruda biosimilar candidate. Results of the FYB206 study endpoint are expected in Q1 next year. Being at the front of the pack of Keytruda biosimilar developers means that Formycon may be able to make an early start to discussions with the reference product manufacturer (Merck) on the timing of the FYB206 launch. Ideally, these talks can secure FYB206 a position in the first launch group. Once Formycon has concluded one or more commercialisation deals for FYB206, each completed development step can lead to a milestone payment. We expect these milestone payments to be important in enabling Formycon to reach its medium-term guidance of positive EBITDA 'ideally early as 2026 but no later than in.2027'. We maintain our Buy recommendation but have lowered the price target from €49 to €48 (upside: 122%), as we now take a more conservative view on FYB206 upfront payments in 2025 (€25m vs €35m previously). On the positive side, we now see reimbursed development services coming in at €18m for the full year (previously: €13.0m).



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 49,00 auf EUR 48,00.



Zusammenfassung:

Der Umsatz von €9,0 Mio. im ersten Halbjahr war im Vergleich zur Gesamtjahresguidance von €55 Mio. bis €65 Mio. niedrig. Wir gehen jedoch davon aus, dass sich der Umsatz in der zweiten Jahreshälfte und insbesondere im vierten Quartal stark erholen wird, da die Verkäufe von FYB202 (Stelara-Biosimilar) in den USA und Europa an Dynamik gewinnen und Formycon Vorauszahlungen im Zusammenhang mit Vermarktungsvereinbarungen für FYB206 (Keytruda-Biosimilar) für eine oder mehrere Regionen verbucht. Formycon ist das erste nicht-chinesische Unternehmen, das die Rekrutierung für eine zulassungsrelevante Studie für einen Keytruda-Biosimilar-Kandidaten abgeschlossen hat. Die Ergebnisse des Studienendpunkts für FYB206 werden für das erste Quartal des nächsten Jahres erwartet. Da Formycon an der Spitze der Keytruda-Biosimilar-Entwickler steht, könnte das Unternehmen frühzeitig Gespräche mit dem Hersteller des Referenzprodukts (Merck) über den Zeitpunkt der Markteinführung von FYB206 aufnehmen. Im Idealfall können diese Gespräche Formycon einen Platz in der ersten Markteinführungsgruppe für FYB206 sichern. Sobald Formycon einen oder mehrere Vermarktungsverträge für FYB206 abgeschlossen hat, kann jeder abgeschlossene Entwicklungsschritt zu einer Meilensteinzahlung führen. Wir gehen davon aus, dass diese Meilensteinzahlungen eine wichtige Rolle dabei spielen werden, dass Formycon seine mittelfristige Prognose eines positiven EBITDA 'im Idealfall bereits 2026, spätestens jedoch 2027' erreichen kann. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei, haben jedoch das Kursziel von €49 auf €48 (Kurspotential: 122%) gesenkt, da wir nun eine konservativere Einschätzung der Vorauszahlungen für FYB206 im Jahr 2025 haben (€25 Mio. gegenüber zuvor €35 Mio.). Wir gehen nun jedoch davon aus, dass sich die erstatteten Entwicklungsleistungen für das Gesamtjahr auf €18 Mio. belaufen werden (zuvor: €13 Mio.).



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.





