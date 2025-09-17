ASG Power Drives Sustainability And Efficiency With 5S Training Initiative

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) ASG Power advances sustainability and efficiency through new training initiative

September 17, 2025 by Sam Francis

ASG Power , a provider of design-build industrial automation and electrical-power solutions, has completed a company-wide 5S training initiative as part of its ongoing focus on sustainability, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship.

By adopting these lean practices, ASG is reducing waste, streamlining processes and supporting broader trends in green manufacturing and energy-efficient operations.

The training focused on the core principles of 5S: Sort, Set, Shine, Standardize and Sustain, and empowered teams to implement them across warehouses, manufacturing spaces and offices.

Early adoption of 5S methods has delivered visible improvements in workflow clarity, workplace safety and overall productivity.

Dan Burke, general manager at ASG Power, says:“As a company committed to operational excellence and responsible manufacturing, implementing 5S practices allows us to reduce waste and work more efficiently, while maintaining a clean, safe and sustainable environment for our employees.”

As an ISO 9001-certified facility, ASG Power continues to prioritize continuous improvement, employee development and the delivery of reliable, high-quality power and automation solutions to partners across the United States.