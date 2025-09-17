ASG Power Drives Sustainability And Efficiency With 5S Training Initiative
September 17, 2025 by Sam Francis
ASG Power , a provider of design-build industrial automation and electrical-power solutions, has completed a company-wide 5S training initiative as part of its ongoing focus on sustainability, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship.
By adopting these lean practices, ASG is reducing waste, streamlining processes and supporting broader trends in green manufacturing and energy-efficient operations.
The training focused on the core principles of 5S: Sort, Set, Shine, Standardize and Sustain, and empowered teams to implement them across warehouses, manufacturing spaces and offices.
Early adoption of 5S methods has delivered visible improvements in workflow clarity, workplace safety and overall productivity.
Dan Burke, general manager at ASG Power, says:“As a company committed to operational excellence and responsible manufacturing, implementing 5S practices allows us to reduce waste and work more efficiently, while maintaining a clean, safe and sustainable environment for our employees.”
As an ISO 9001-certified facility, ASG Power continues to prioritize continuous improvement, employee development and the delivery of reliable, high-quality power and automation solutions to partners across the United States.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment