Peppermill Drives Employee Productivity With Secure, Operational AI Tools

MENAFN - News Direct)[NEWS DIRECT] – PepperMill today announced the general availability of its groundbreaking AI platform that empowers business users to create immediate impact through custom AI tools, built for their business. The platform makes custom AI accessible and secure to everyone, enabling businesses of all sizes to unlock the full potential of their data. PepperMill is now offering a free trial for new users.

The PepperMill platform sits atop a company's complete data ecosystem, combining internal information with relevant external data and insights to create truly operational AI solutions. The platform is built on seven distinct processing layers that use existing data to deliver logical, actionable insights for decision-making across finance, operations, marketing, sales, and other critical business areas. This eliminates the need for employees to access unsanctioned AI tools in the workplace, otherwise known as“shadow AI.” Unlike most AI offerings that rely on generic insights, PepperMill's platform builds custom tools tailored to a users' unique business. PepperMill empowers employees to drive measurable business results, while giving IT and compliance teams confidence that all business data remains secure, unlike some AI systems that often use information for model training.

“Whether you want to realign your business strategy, reshape customer experiences, or fine-tune marketing campaigns to drive new sales, PepperMill's AI platform can now be leveraged by anyone to create immediate business impact,” said Anh Hatzopoulos , PepperMill's Co-Founder and CEO.“Your data tells a story and provides genuine insights. PepperMill puts you in control, empowering you to tackle challenges that once seemed insurmountable and seize opportunities that can truly transform your business.”

PepperMill has seen early adoption from industries that face mounting pressure to optimize operations and are ripe for transformation, such as hospitality, professional services, education, and nonprofit organizations. While PepperMill's technology has broad horizontal appeal across business departments, the company's mission centers on empowering employees who prioritize business success and are driven to solve challenges and increase productivity. The platform gives these employees access to safe and secure tools to do their jobs better and more efficiently.

PepperMill customer Jill Johnson, CEO of the Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership , said,“As a small nonprofit, I am excited that PepperMill enables us to change how we allocate our time. Instead of spending time sorting, processing, and analyzing information, we will be able to spend more time providing high-touch support to everyone we serve.”

Ethan Aaron, CEO of Portable and PepperMill customer, commented,“As a super lean team, we don't have a dedicated content marketing team, so as the CEO, I'm responsible for creating new content, and keeping existing content up-to date so we keep getting signups. Before PepperMill, I was manually reviewing articles to look for dates that needed to be updated, and opportunities to refresh the content to keep it up-to-date with what's going on today. In 24 hours, I went from an idea, to a full blown app in PepperMill where I can upload a stale piece of content as markdown, and get back a refreshed version of the article as markdown that I can review and update in our CMS. Exactly what I was looking for. The speed at which you can build new apps to get real work done in PepperMill is truly impressive.”

The PepperMill platform features enterprise-grade security, and costs less than hiring an administrative assistant.

Key Platform Benefits:



Interface accessible to all business users and does not require any ability to code.

Custom AI solutions built for each business' unique needs.

Multi-LLM architecture (OpenAI, Gemini, Claude, and more).

Seven-layer processing system for data analysis, reasoning, and task execution.

Integration with comprehensive external data sources. Enterprise-grade security.

About PepperMill

PepperMill was founded by a veteran team with over 20 years of collaborative success building innovative, impactful products. Recognizing that custom AI remained out of reach for most businesses due to complexity and specialized expertise requirements, the founders observed that many companies either settle for generic tools or delay AI adoption entirely. The PepperMill AI platform eliminates these barriers, enabling business users to rapidly create and deploy AI applications that overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities. Built on seven distinct processing layers, the platform sits atop a company's complete data ecosystem, combining internal information with relevant external data and insights to create truly custom solutions. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Sterling Randle

Hot Paper Lantern

[email protected]