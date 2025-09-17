Investornewsbreaks Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (OTCQB: HUSIF) Receives Five-Year Extensions On Six Mining Leases For New Craigmont Property

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nicola Mining (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (OTCQB: HUSIF) announced it has received six Mining Lease extensions for five years from the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals, covering its wholly owned New Craigmont Property adjacent to Teck Resources Ltd.'s Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The extensions (237642 to 237647) secure tenure across the company's 10,800-hectare project, the site of Canada's highest-grade historic copper mine. CEO Peter Espig said the extensions, along with existing permits, can expedite a transition from exploration toward potential operations as Nicola continues porphyry-focused exploration while maintaining environmental and consultation commitments.

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of 10,913 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

