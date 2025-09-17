Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shafallah Center Holds Individual Sports Skills Championship


2025-09-17 02:02:32
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its commitment to fulfilling its social responsibility role and continuing to engage with all sections of the society and school students, Qatar Stars League supported Individual Sports Skills Championship held at Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities, an organisation under the umbrella of Qatar Foundation for Social Work.
In the event that took place on Wednesday, representatives from QSL and Shafallah Center were present along with a number of club stars.
The event included a variety of recreational activities and attendees took commemorative photos. Gifts were distributed to children enrolled at the center and participants from a number of schools Center Qatar Stars League Individual Sports Skills Championship

MENAFN17092025000067011011ID1110075522

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search