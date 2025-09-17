Shafallah Center Holds Individual Sports Skills Championship
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its commitment to fulfilling its social responsibility role and continuing to engage with all sections of the society and school students, Qatar Stars League supported Individual Sports Skills Championship held at Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities, an organisation under the umbrella of Qatar Foundation for Social Work.
In the event that took place on Wednesday, representatives from QSL and Shafallah Center were present along with a number of club stars.
The event included a variety of recreational activities and attendees took commemorative photos. Gifts were distributed to children enrolled at the center and participants from a number of schools Center Qatar Stars League Individual Sports Skills Championship
