Disha Patni House Shooting: Shooters Gunned Down In Encounter
The two accused, Ravinder from Rohtak, Haryana, and Arun from Sonipat, Haryana, were active criminals of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang. They were injured in a shootout near Tronica City, Ghaziabad. The police action was a joint operation of the Delhi Police Special Cell, UP STF and Haryana STF.
The shooting happened outside the house of the actress on September 12, 2025, around 3.45 am. Taking cognizance of this incident, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath had directed immediate disclosure and action. Based on the technical analysis, CCTV footage of the entire route and matching with the crime records of nearby states, the two criminals were identified. During the operation, both the miscreants were seriously injured and were sent to the hospital for treatment. Guns, cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from the spot. The assailants used foreign-made firearms and fled after the attack.
On September 12, 2025, the two assailants on a motorcycle fired approximately 8–10 rounds at the residence, which was occupied by Patani's father, retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdish Singh Patani, her mother, and her sister Khushboo Patani.
The Goldy Brar gang, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi network, claimed responsibility for the attack. The gang claimed that the assault was a retaliatory measure against alleged derogatory remarks made by Khushboo Patani about Hindu religious figures Sant Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has intensified their notorious activities of targeting celebrities. In the recent past, they have fired outside the apartment of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada. The gang also gunned down Punjabi singer-songwriter Sidhu Moose Wala, and politician Baba Siddique.
