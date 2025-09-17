The Appliance Repair Professionals Announce Fall Maintenance Tips to Help Homeowners Avoid Costly Repairs

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Appliance Repair Professionals today released a seasonal checklist designed to help households prepare their appliances for colder weather. The company emphasized that preventative steps can reduce emergency appliance repair calls and extend appliance lifespans.“As we head into fall, we see a surge in preventable issues like oven repair - ovens that fail just before holiday gatherings, clogged dryer vents, and refrigerators running inefficiently,” said [Spokesperson Name], spokesperson for The Appliance Repair Professionals.“By addressing small issues early, families can avoid expensive breakdowns.”The company's top three fall recommendations are:Test Ovens & Stoves Early – Ensure cooking appliances are working before holiday meals.Clean Dryer Vents – Lint buildup is a leading cause of house fires.Inspect Refrigerator Seals – Worn seals drive up utility costs and waste food.According to The Appliance Repair Professionals, these steps not only improve safety but also reduce energy costs at a time when many families are facing higher household expenses.About The Appliance Repair ProfessionalsThe Appliance Repair Professionals is a trusted service provider specializing in repair and maintenance across major household appliances. Serving [Region], the company is committed to safety, efficiency, and customer education.

