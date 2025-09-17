Zoom Unveils AI Companion 3.0 At Zoomtopia 2025, Enhancing Agentic AI Across The Zoom Platform



Zoom debuts AI Companion 3.0 with agentic AI, delivering powerful new features and work surfaces to transform how teams communicate and collaborate across its platform Zoom Business Services to launch agentic AI features for Customer Experience and Zoom Virtual Agent to redefine customer and employee interactions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) introduced a new era of productivity, intelligent collaboration, and connection, unveiling AI Companion 3.0, with powerful new agentic AI innovations across Zoom Workplace and Zoom Business Services. Announced at Zoomtopia 2025, the company's annual flagship conference, the innovations showcase Zoom's vision for agentic AI-first capabilities. Designed to transform how users work, Zoom's agentic AI turns conversations into action with personalized AI assistance, giving users the power to perform at their best, every day, across multiple surfaces.

“Our customers' most important conversations happen on Zoom, and now those conversations can result in critical insights to fuel real progress,” said Eric S. Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom.“With AI Companion 3.0, our agentic AI can understand users' specific context, priorities, and goals to help them cut through the noise, focus on what matters most, and drive meaningful business outcomes.”

AI Companion 3.0: the ultimate intelligent work companion

Zoom's vision for the future of work is a unified platform where AI acts as a seamless, intelligent layer. AI Companion 3.0 and the new Zoom Workplace and Business services innovations are at the heart of this vision. More than just an AI assistant, AI Companion works across the Zoom platform and compatible third-party integrations to help users turn conversations into action through deeper conversational insights, save time by tackling administrative tasks, and deliver higher-quality work.

Uncover deeper insights

AI Companion will be able to use agentic AI to retrieve and synthesize internal enterprise knowledge, such as from meeting and phone call transcripts, chat history, and shared documents, with external insights (e.g., publicly available market research and industry data) via unified, context-aware search to deliver critical information at the right time. This will allow users to garner deep insights and receive essential information from their conversations, docs, third-party apps, multiple meeting platforms, in-person meetings, and the web.

With new AI note-taking capabilities, users with paid Zoom Workplace accounts can optimize their manual notes with AI Companion in all of their Zoom meetings, and also for in-person meetings and meetings that take place outside of Zoom, such as on Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and WebEx (coming soon).

Optimize the workday

Proactive agentic skills can help manage busywork so users can focus on what matters. New capabilities, such as“free up my time,” meeting preparation, group assistance, and in-meeting recommendations, help users stay informed by offering the right information at the right time so they can complete their tasks with less effort.

AI Companion, with its new, outcome-focused prompts, will help drive results by helping users identify, prioritize, and complete tasks across the Zoom platform - including meetings, phone calls, chats, and emails - so nothing falls through the cracks.

Deliver high-quality work faster

Users can interact with AI Companion as a collaboration partner to uplevel their work with less guidance because it already understands their context. It knows their most recent and frequent conversation topics and important projects, providing suggested actions and tailored responses to help them deliver the best possible outputs.

AI Companion 3.0 introduces a new work surface in web browsers and the Zoom Workplace desktop app to deliver a single coherent AI experience regardless of where users are working. The work surface dynamically adapts and offers a full breadth of context, turning scattered information into actionable intelligence.

With new writing assistance and deep research skills, users can generate comprehensive, data-driven reports and polished documents using internal and external data sources.

Advanced AI platform innovations

Zoom is pushing the boundaries of communication with new AI and platform features for Zoom Workplace, including new lifelike meeting avatars, the ability to generate clips from presentations, and support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) that will allow customers and developers to configure tools for customer and virtual agents.

The addition of real-time voice translation for Zoom Meetings helps Zoom users collaborate more easily with global colleagues and partners with the Zoom quality that organizations know and love. This is supported by a recent evaluation commissioned by Zoom in which Zoom's real-time translated captions solution was found to deliver greater accuracy than leading competitors using MetricX standard: 28% more accurate for English-to-French translations and 14% more accurate for English-to-Spanish translations.

Customized solutions

For organizations that need agentic AI that is more tailored to their business needs, Custom AI Companion now offers the ability to create and deploy custom AI agents. Available beginning today, this low-code builder empowers admins to create and deploy tailored AI solutions directly to their employees, with access to a comprehensive, rich tooling library and pre-built templates for various workflows. Additionally, admins can connect to pre-built, third-party agents and use the Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol to get work done across applications.

AI Companion 3.0 capabilities are expected to be generally available in November 2025, at no additional cost with the paid services in Zoom Workplace accounts. The Custom AI Companion add-on is available for $12 per user, per month.

Visit the Zoom newsroom for more information on the latest innovations that enhance collaboration and productivity across Zoom Workplace.

Zoom Business Services supercharges customer and employee experiences

Zoom's commitment to businesses extends beyond collaboration, with new innovations in its Customer Experience (CX) suite and Zoom Virtual Agent (ZVA), including AI-first features designed to enhance agent performance, improve customer experience, and provide actionable insights for leaders.

Zoom customer experience innovations announced at Zoomtopia include the ability to automate support agent tasks with Agentic AI Expert Assist, uncover business intelligence from customer data with CX Insights, and extend quality oversight to virtual agent interactions with Automated Quality Management. Additionally, Zoom is introducing a“bring your own voice” capability to ZVA, allowing companies to create a more consistent and on-brand conversational experience.

Zoom is bringing the power of agentic AI beyond customer support and into the earliest stages of the customer journey. With Zoom Revenue Accelerator (ZRA), sales teams gain AI-driven capabilities that take on the heavy lifting of prospecting, follow-up, and scheduling. ZRA's new agentic prospecting skill scans event lists and other lead sources, intelligently identifies high-potential prospects, initiates personalized outreach across channels like email and SMS, and even schedules initial touchpoints.

Visit the Zoom newsroom for more information on the latest innovations for Zoom Business Services.

Watch Zoomtopia Live

Tune in to Zoomtopia today for the Americas and tomorrow, September 18, for APAC, EMEA, and Japan to learn more about these innovations. Unless otherwise noted, these innovations will be available to Zoom customers on September 17, 2025. For more information about these announcements and Zoom's new AI for Good program , visit the Zoom newsroom .

About Zoom

Zoom's mission is to provide an AI-first work platform for human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace - Zoom's open collaboration platform with AI Companion that empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom's Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer experience teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more information at zoom .

The statements contained here are for informational purposes only and may not be incorporated into any contract. Any services, products, or functionality referenced that are not currently available are subject to change at Zoom's sole discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase from Zoom should make their purchase decisions based on currently available pricing, features, and functions.

Zoom Public Relations

Travis Isaman

...