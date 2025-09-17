Encore! Global Phenomenon The Simon & Garfunkel Story Returns For 2026 U.S. Tour
Tickets for the Hit Theatre Tour Are On Sale NowLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The internationally-acclaimed hit theater production The Simon & Garfunkel Story returns to the road in 2026 and will visit nearly 60 U.S. cities. Kicking off in Farmington, NM on January 17, the immersive concert-style tribute show, complete with nostalgia-inducing, unforgettable hits, will recreate the magic and authenticity of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel live on stage and chronicles the amazing journey of the iconic, GRAMMY-award winning act. Tickets are on sale now and available at .
“There's something truly special about seeing audiences connect to these iconic songs. The harmonies, lyrics, and the history create a powerful experience in theatres,” says Dean Elliott, the show's creator and director.“Each performance feels like a shared celebration, and we're eager to deliver an exceptional show to long-time fans and new generations alike.”
Fans aren't the only ones blown away by The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Art Garfunkel himself attended a previous performance, rushed the stage, grabbed the microphone, and declared,“What a great f------ show!” before leaving the audience in awe once again. If the legend himself is a fan, you know this is a tour you won't want to miss.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story covers the duo's humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s, as well as their dramatic split in 1970. The Simon & Garfunkel Story culminates with the pair's famous“The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 which had more than half a million fans in attendance. The show features a set list of nearly 30 songs and uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos, and original film footage. A full live band will perform all of the hits including“Mrs. Robinson,”“Cecilia,”“Bridge Over Troubled Water,”“Homeward Bound” and many more complete with the unmistakably perfect harmonies that will transport audiences down memory lane.
With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's unforgettable songs and poetic lyrics poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 GRAMMY Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, the Brit Awards honored their“Bridge Over Troubled Water” album with Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their“The Sound of Silence” awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.
January 17 | Farmington, NM | Civic Center Auditorium
January 18 | Albuquerque, NM | Popejoy Hall
January 20 | Boise ID | Morrison Center
January 21 | Spokane WA | Fox Theater
January 22 | Pocatello, ID | Jensen Grand Concert Hall @ Stephens PAC
January 23 | Beaver Creek CO | Vilar Center
January 24-25 | Denver CO | Buell Theatre @ DCPA
January 27 | Mesa AZ | ikeda Theater
January 28 | Tucson AZ | Centennial Hall
January 29-30 | Cerritos CA | Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
January 31-February 1 | San Diego CA | Balboa Theatre
February 4 | Wichita KS | Century II Performing Arts Center
February 5 | Omaha NE | Holland Center
February 6 | Bloomington IL | Bloomington Ctr for the Perf Arts
February 7 | Madison WI | Overture Hall
February 9 | Columbus, OH | Southern Theatre
February 11 | Oklahoma City OK | Hudiburg Chevrolet Center
February 12 | Sugar Land TX | Smart Financial Centre
February 13 | San Antonio TX | Majestic Theatre
February 14 | Richardson TX | Hill Performance Hall @ Eisenmann Ctr
February 15 | Lubbock TX | Buddy Holly Hall
February 17 | College Station TX | Rudder Auditorium
February 19 | Fayetteville AR | Baum Walker Hall
February 20 | Conway AR | Reynolds Performance Hall
February 21 | Louisville KY | Brown Theater at Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
February 22 | Grand Rapids, MI | DeVos Performance Hall
February 24 | Ames, IA | Stephens Auditorium
February 26 | Shipshewana IN | Blue Gate Theatre
February 27 | Lima OH | Vets Mem Civic & Conv Center
February 28 | Detroit MI | Fisher Theatre
March 1 | Joliet IL | Rialto Square Theatre
March 4 | Toledo OH | Valentine Theatre
March 5 | Morristown NJ | Community Theatre (Mayo PAC)
March 6 | Wilmington DE | Copeland Hall (Grand Opera House)
March 7 | Jamestown NY | Reg Lenna Center for the Arts
March 8 | Indianapolis IN | Murat Theatre
March 10 | Torrington CT | Warner Theatre
March 11 | Stamford CT | Palace Theatre
March 12 | Durham NC | Durham Performing Arts Center
March 13 | Red Bank NJ | Count Basie Center for the Arts
March 14-15 | Washington DC | National Theatre
March 17 | Virginia Beach VA | Sandler Center
March 18 | Syracuse NY | Crouse Hinds Theater
March 19 | Concord NH | Capitol Center for the Arts
March 20 | Easton PA | State Theatre
March 21 | Akron OH | Civic Theatre
March 22 | East Lansing MI | Cobb Great Hall (Wharton Center)
March 24 | Spartanburg SC | Memorial Auditorium
March 25 | North Myrtle Beach SC | Alabama Theatre
March 26 | Clearwater FL | Capitol Theatre
March 27 | Fort Myers FL | Barbara B. Mann Perf Arts Center
March 28 | Key Largo FL | Cultural Center at Ocean Reef
March 29 | Fort Lauderdale FL | The Parker
March 31 | Charlottesville VA | Paramount Theatre
April 1 | Cincinnati OH | P&G Hall at Aronoff Center
April 2 | Lancaster PA | American Music Theatre
April 3-5 | Boston MA | Emerson Colonial Theatre
April 8-12 | Niagara Falls, ON | Fallsview Casino Resort
For more information about The Simon & Garfunkel Story, visit .
ABOUT RUCKUS ENTERTAINMENT (Producers):
Ruckus Entertainment, based in Los Angeles and formed in 2022, brings together veteran entertainment producers Alison Spiriti, Justin Sudds, Dean Elliott and Ralph Schmidtke who are collectively responsible for producing over 100 touring productions seen by millions around the world. Their burgeoning production company brings audiences world-class concerts and live events and is focused on celebrating the history and music behind iconic, globally recognized musical artists. Current productions include The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The Life and Music of George Michael, and The British Invasion.
