Encore! Global Phenomenon The Simon & Garfunkel Story Returns For 2026 U.S. Tour

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The internationally-acclaimed hit theater production The Simon & Garfunkel Story returns to the road in 2026 and will visit nearly 60 U.S. cities. Kicking off in Farmington, NM on January 17, the immersive concert-style tribute show, complete with nostalgia-inducing, unforgettable hits, will recreate the magic and authenticity of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel live on stage and chronicles the amazing journey of the iconic, GRAMMY-award winning act. Tickets are on sale now and available at .“There's something truly special about seeing audiences connect to these iconic songs. The harmonies, lyrics, and the history create a powerful experience in theatres,” says Dean Elliott, the show's creator and director.“Each performance feels like a shared celebration, and we're eager to deliver an exceptional show to long-time fans and new generations alike.”Fans aren't the only ones blown away by The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Art Garfunkel himself attended a previous performance, rushed the stage, grabbed the microphone, and declared,“What a great f------ show!” before leaving the audience in awe once again. If the legend himself is a fan, you know this is a tour you won't want to miss.The Simon & Garfunkel Story covers the duo's humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s, as well as their dramatic split in 1970. The Simon & Garfunkel Story culminates with the pair's famous“The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 which had more than half a million fans in attendance. The show features a set list of nearly 30 songs and uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos, and original film footage. A full live band will perform all of the hits including“Mrs. Robinson,”“Cecilia,”“Bridge Over Troubled Water,”“Homeward Bound” and many more complete with the unmistakably perfect harmonies that will transport audiences down memory lane.With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's unforgettable songs and poetic lyrics poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 GRAMMY Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, the Brit Awards honored their“Bridge Over Troubled Water” album with Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their“The Sound of Silence” awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.January 17 | Farmington, NM | Civic Center AuditoriumJanuary 18 | Albuquerque, NM | Popejoy HallJanuary 20 | Boise ID | Morrison CenterJanuary 21 | Spokane WA | Fox TheaterJanuary 22 | Pocatello, ID | Jensen Grand Concert Hall @ Stephens PACJanuary 23 | Beaver Creek CO | Vilar CenterJanuary 24-25 | Denver CO | Buell Theatre @ DCPAJanuary 27 | Mesa AZ | ikeda TheaterJanuary 28 | Tucson AZ | Centennial HallJanuary 29-30 | Cerritos CA | Cerritos Center for the Performing ArtsJanuary 31-February 1 | San Diego CA | Balboa TheatreFebruary 4 | Wichita KS | Century II Performing Arts CenterFebruary 5 | Omaha NE | Holland CenterFebruary 6 | Bloomington IL | Bloomington Ctr for the Perf ArtsFebruary 7 | Madison WI | Overture HallFebruary 9 | Columbus, OH | Southern TheatreFebruary 11 | Oklahoma City OK | Hudiburg Chevrolet CenterFebruary 12 | Sugar Land TX | Smart Financial CentreFebruary 13 | San Antonio TX | Majestic TheatreFebruary 14 | Richardson TX | Hill Performance Hall @ Eisenmann CtrFebruary 15 | Lubbock TX | Buddy Holly HallFebruary 17 | College Station TX | Rudder AuditoriumFebruary 19 | Fayetteville AR | Baum Walker HallFebruary 20 | Conway AR | Reynolds Performance HallFebruary 21 | Louisville KY | Brown Theater at Kentucky Center for the Performing ArtsFebruary 22 | Grand Rapids, MI | DeVos Performance HallFebruary 24 | Ames, IA | Stephens AuditoriumFebruary 26 | Shipshewana IN | Blue Gate TheatreFebruary 27 | Lima OH | Vets Mem Civic & Conv CenterFebruary 28 | Detroit MI | Fisher TheatreMarch 1 | Joliet IL | Rialto Square TheatreMarch 4 | Toledo OH | Valentine TheatreMarch 5 | Morristown NJ | Community Theatre (Mayo PAC)March 6 | Wilmington DE | Copeland Hall (Grand Opera House)March 7 | Jamestown NY | Reg Lenna Center for the ArtsMarch 8 | Indianapolis IN | Murat TheatreMarch 10 | Torrington CT | Warner TheatreMarch 11 | Stamford CT | Palace TheatreMarch 12 | Durham NC | Durham Performing Arts CenterMarch 13 | Red Bank NJ | Count Basie Center for the ArtsMarch 14-15 | Washington DC | National TheatreMarch 17 | Virginia Beach VA | Sandler CenterMarch 18 | Syracuse NY | Crouse Hinds TheaterMarch 19 | Concord NH | Capitol Center for the ArtsMarch 20 | Easton PA | State TheatreMarch 21 | Akron OH | Civic TheatreMarch 22 | East Lansing MI | Cobb Great Hall (Wharton Center)March 24 | Spartanburg SC | Memorial AuditoriumMarch 25 | North Myrtle Beach SC | Alabama TheatreMarch 26 | Clearwater FL | Capitol TheatreMarch 27 | Fort Myers FL | Barbara B. Mann Perf Arts CenterMarch 28 | Key Largo FL | Cultural Center at Ocean ReefMarch 29 | Fort Lauderdale FL | The ParkerMarch 31 | Charlottesville VA | Paramount TheatreApril 1 | Cincinnati OH | P&G Hall at Aronoff CenterApril 2 | Lancaster PA | American Music TheatreApril 3-5 | Boston MA | Emerson Colonial TheatreApril 8-12 | Niagara Falls, ON | Fallsview Casino ResortFor more information about The Simon & Garfunkel Story, visit .ABOUT RUCKUS ENTERTAINMENT (Producers):Ruckus Entertainment, based in Los Angeles and formed in 2022, brings together veteran entertainment producers Alison Spiriti, Justin Sudds, Dean Elliott and Ralph Schmidtke who are collectively responsible for producing over 100 touring productions seen by millions around the world. Their burgeoning production company brings audiences world-class concerts and live events and is focused on celebrating the history and music behind iconic, globally recognized musical artists. Current productions include The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The Life and Music of George Michael, and The British Invasion.###

