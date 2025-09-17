Kuwait's Kazma Cruise Past Syria's Al-Talia In Club Handball Clash
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Kazma marched their way to a commanding win over Syria's Al-Talia with a score line of 39-20 in Wednesday's action of the Arab club handball championship, which runs until September 22.
"The Orange," as the Kuwaiti club is christened, dominated proceedings from the get-go, thanks largely to the heroics of talisman Saleh Al-Ruqaib that earned them the victory and subsequent qualification to the next round.
More action is scheduled for later on Wednesday with a trio of games lined up, including Kuwait's Al-Sulaibikhat against Qatari side Qatar, in addition to a clash between Syria's Al-Shabab and Iraq's Naft Al-Basra, while another Baghdad-based outfit, Al-Hashid, take on Egypt's Bank Al-Ahli. (end)

