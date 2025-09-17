Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait's Kazma Cruise Past Syria's Al-Talia In Club Handball Clash


2025-09-17 10:05:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Kazma marched their way to a commanding win over Syria's Al-Talia with a score line of 39-20 in Wednesday's action of the Arab club handball championship, which runs until September 22.
"The Orange," as the Kuwaiti club is christened, dominated proceedings from the get-go, thanks largely to the heroics of talisman Saleh Al-Ruqaib that earned them the victory and subsequent qualification to the next round.
More action is scheduled for later on Wednesday with a trio of games lined up, including Kuwait's Al-Sulaibikhat against Qatari side Qatar, in addition to a clash between Syria's Al-Shabab and Iraq's Naft Al-Basra, while another Baghdad-based outfit, Al-Hashid, take on Egypt's Bank Al-Ahli. (end)
hms


MENAFN17092025000071011013ID1110074709

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search