Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait PM Receives Tunisian Defense Min.

2025-09-17 06:05:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and in the presence of the Minister of Defense sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received on Wednesday Tunisian Defense Minister Khaled Sehli.
During the meeting, the bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation between the two sides were touched on.
The meeting was attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Mubarak Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army Major General Pilot Sheikh Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Ambassador of Tunisia to Kuwait Mohamad Karim Boudali. (end) aa

