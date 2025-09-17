Khyber Administration Distributes Rs95 Million In Compensation Among Tirah Tragedy Victims' Families

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

The district administration, under a special package approved by the provincial government, distributed compensation cheques worth Rs95 million among the families of those killed and injured in the Tirah incident.

A ceremony was held at the Jirga Hall in Tirah tehsil, attended by Commander 27 Brigade Brigadier Asif Khan, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Captain (retd) Bilal Shahid Rao, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Irshad Ali, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ismatullah, Tehsildar Muhammad Shabab, tribal elders, traders, and other local notables.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao said that the provincial government had approved a special relief package for the affected families of Tirah.

Under this package, compensation was distributed among 22 affected families, with the heirs of deceased victims receiving Rs10 million each, while the families of the injured were given Rs2.5 million each.