CHAGEE Wins Best Natural/Organic Beverage And Celebrates Three Nominations At World Beverage Innovation Awards 2025

SHANGHAI, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chagee Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CHA) ("CHAGEE" or the"Company"), a leading premium tea drinks brand serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks, was awarded the Best Natural/Organic Beverage category and celebrates being nominated in three additional prestigious categories at the World Beverage Innovation Awards 2025.

The World Beverage Innovation Awards are a globally respected platform, spotlighting brands that redefine the beverage landscape through creativity, sustainability, and consumer appeal. Now in their 22nd year, the awards - hosted by FoodBev Media - honor transformative innovations across the global beverage industry. The awards recognize excellence in over 20 categories, including advanced production technology, sustainable packaging, and health-focused beverages.

CHAGEE's nominations reflect its leadership in merging traditional tea craftsmanship with modern innovation, marking a significant milestone in its mission to elevate the global tea industry.

The nominations and categories include:



Best Natural/Organic Beverage: WINNER: BO·YA Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Best Beverage System: FINALIST: CHAGEE's Beverage System

Best Packaging/Labelling Innovation: FINALIST: CHAGEE's Packaging and Labelling Best Processing/Production Innovation: COMMENDED: CHAGEE's Tea Extraction Technology

BO·YA Jasmine Green Milk Tea

The Company's signature drink, BO·YA Jasmine Green Milk Tea, sets a global standard for beverages crafted with natural and organic ingredients, delivering an iconic tea latte renowned for its delicate floral aroma and smooth, silky finish. By harmonizing premium, sustainably sourced components with traditional craftsmanship, this beverage offers a refreshing yet indulgent balance of light florals and rich texture, captivating tea lovers worldwide.

Tea Extraction Technology

CHAGEE's cutting-edge tea extraction technology transforms beverage processing, leveraging espresso-inspired innovation to enhance flavor complexity, boost efficiency, and uphold sustainability. This system delivers unparalleled quality and consistency, redefining modern tea production for a global audience. Inspired by espresso's high-pressure method, CHAGEE's custom tea extraction machine forces pressurized hot water through finely ground tea leaves to produce a concentrated essence with vibrant, nuanced aromas.



Beverage System

CHAGEE's beverage system is a transformative ecosystem that redefines tea preparation, delivery, and consumer engagement through advanced technology, digital precision, and market-driven innovation. This integrated model ensures consistent quality, operational efficiency, and social impact, setting a global benchmark for modern tea culture. The system's core is a digital framework that unifies the beverage experience. CHAGEE's“Tea Latte” series blends tea bases, milk, and dairy alternatives with precision. Recipes from the R&D center are transmitted instantly via the internet to automated tea-making machines across 7,000+ stores (as of June 30, 2025) in China and beyond. These machines standardize preparation, enabling staff to produce consistent, high-quality tea in 8 seconds per cup.

Packaging and Labelling

CHAGEE's packaging for our premium tea beverages introduces a transformative approach to beverage packaging, blending innovative functionality, transparent labeling, and culturally inspired design to enhance the consumer experience. This cohesive system sets a new standard for sustainability, sensory engagement, and global resonance in the beverage industry. By harmonizing the Company's Three-Taste Straw's sensory innovation (a design to allow longer contact with the palate to appreciate nuanced flavors), Product ID transparency, and culturally rich design, CHAGEE's packaging delivers a functional, sustainable, and immersive experience, redefining beverage packaging with global impact.

With over 7,000 teahouses (as of June 30, 2025) and more than 200 million members worldwide, CHAGEE is a leading premium beverage brand with a rapidly expanding network.

The award winners were announced live on Tuesday, 16 September, at 5pm CEST during Drinktec in Munich, Germany.

About CHAGEE

CHAGEE is a leading premium tea drinks brand, serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks. Founded in 2017, CHAGEE has transformed traditional tea culture into a modern lifestyle experience, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative branding. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and cultural connection, CHAGEE continues to reshape the global tea industry.

