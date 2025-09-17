Ningbo Jetron And Redsling Announce Smart Industrial AI Driven Cooling Solution For Large Factories

Smart Industrial AI Driven Cooling Solution

Jetron and redSling Smart Industrial AI Driven Cooling Solution

Ningbo Jetron partners with redSling to unveil AI-driven Smart Cooling at CIIF 2025, redefining secure, real-time, scalable industrial operations.

- Jianhui Yin, Innovation Director, Ningbo JetronMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ningbo Jetron, a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation with more than 10,000 customers across China, South East Asia and Europe, including some of the largest automotive and electronics factories in the region, has partnered with redSling, the world's first platformless No Code application platform, to showcase the Smart Industrial AI Driven Cooling Solution for Large Factories at the China International Industry Fair (CIIF) 2025. As the world's leading industrial trade fair, CIIF Shanghai provides the global stage for unveiling innovations shaping the future of manufacturing.The Smart AI Driven Cooling Solution addresses one of the most critical challenges in industrial operations: managing complex cooling systems with efficiency, scalability, and reliability. Traditional factory systems often suffer from siloed data, manual interventions, and limited real-time insights, leading to inefficiencies and higher risks of downtime. The redSling–Jetron collaboration transforms this landscape by integrating IoT signals, AI models, and enterprise workflows into a single intelligent platform. Factories can now achieve predictive maintenance, energy optimisation, and seamless automation through real-time dashboards and AI-driven controls.A key differentiator lies in redSling's platformless architecture, which eliminates runtime dependencies and allows applications to run as secure, portable containerised applications. This makes the solution uniquely suited for industrial environments where internet access is restricted and operations must run on-premise or within dedicated 5G industrial networks. By enabling low-latency, bi-directional communication between IT systems and OT devices, redSling ensures that factories can maintain a single source of truth for data, streamline operations, and future-proof production lines.Following its showcase at CIIF Shanghai, the solution will be deployed in China and then expanded to Eastern Europe among some of Ningbo Jetron's largest global clients. The rollout marks a significant step in redefining how factories approach IT-OT integration, enabling smarter, more resilient industrial cooling operations at scale.“In partnership with redSling, Jetron is developing cutting-edge solutions for the industry, beginning with AI-driven Smart Cooling Solutions. Together, we are co-creating new capabilities while also enhancing Jetron's existing offerings, including the JETRUN-MOM manufacturing operations management platform and the JENET 5G/4G IIoT gateway, by integrating redSling's deployment and runtime efficiencies,” said Jianhui Yin, Innovation Director of Ningbo Jetron.“This collaboration enables the delivery of modular, scalable solutions that reduce deployment cost, accelerate response times to client needs, and unlock new avenues for industrial innovation. By taking these solutions to clients outside of China, we will jointly shape the future of intelligent manufacturing and demonstrating the power of co-created, next-generation industrial technology.”Elizabeth Thong, Chief Growth Officer of redSling, added:“This partnership showcases how platformless architecture changes the game for industrial operations. By removing the dependency on cloud runtimes, we empower factories to run secure, real-time systems within their own environments. Together with Jetron, we're delivering future-ready solutions for some of the world's largest manufacturers.”Industry analysts highlight that this collaboration reflects a broader trend in manufacturing: the urgent need for secure, flexible, and real-time operational systems that can adapt to rapidly changing industrial demands without depending on cloud-only architectures in internet restricted environments. The Smart AI Cooling Solution demonstrates how platformless, AI-driven technologies are setting new benchmarks in efficiency and operational intelligence.As factories worldwide face mounting pressures from rising energy costs, production continuity requirements, and decarbonisation goals, solutions like this are poised to play a central role in shaping the future of large-scale industrial operations.________________________________________About redSlingredSling ( ), is the world's first platformless No Code application platform, enabling enterprises to build and deploy full-stack applications without runtime dependencies. By packaging applications as secure containerised applications, redSling ensures portability, scalability, and operational freedom across on-premise, cloud, or hybrid environments. Its advanced No Code and IoT-ready architecture make it uniquely suited for bridging IT and OT, empowering organisations to accelerate innovation, reduce costs, and future-proof digital transformation.About Ningbo JetronNingbo Jetron ( ) is a leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, serving over 10,000 customers worldwide. With expertise spanning automotive, petrochemicals, energy, rail, and water industries, Jetron delivers modular and intelligent platforms that enable truly digital factories and smart production lines. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology, Jetron is committed to driving operational excellence, energy efficiency, and sustainable growth for its global clients.

