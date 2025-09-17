PM Modi Launches Women's Health Drive From MP's Dhar

MENAFN - IANS) Dhar, Sep 17 (IANS) On the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a heartfelt appeal, urged the women of India -- mothers and sisters from every corner of the country -- to participate in free health screenings being organised at camps nationwide.

While addressing a large gathering in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday, PM Modi emphasised the importance of women's well-being and said,“Your health is priceless, and the government will bear every cost.”

This nationwide campaign will run until Vijayadashami on October 2, reinforcing the belief that a healthy woman is the foundation of a strong family and a stronger nation.

During the event, the Prime Minister launched the eighth edition of the country's nutrition month, highlighting the government's commitment to reducing maternal and infant mortality rates.

He shared that over 6.5 crore pregnant women have already benefited from this initiative, with Rs 19,000 crore directly transferred to their accounts.

On this day alone, more than Rs 450 crore was deposited through a single click to over 15 lakh women, marking a significant step in maternal welfare.

In a move to combat genetic diseases among tribal communities, Prime Minister Modi presented the Aradhna Kanlmi Sickle Cell genetic counselling card. He also paid homage to Bagdevi of Dhar Bhojshala and Lord Vishwakarma, invoking cultural reverence and unity among citizens.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister called upon India's 140 crore citizens to unite in building a developed nation.

He identified four pillars essential to this mission: women power, youth power, the poor, and farmers.

The event in Dhar was dedicated to empowering these groups, with a special focus on women's health and tribal inclusion.

Prime Minister Modi also reaffirmed India's commitment to national security.

Recalling Operation Sindoor, he spoke of how Indian forces dismantled terrorist camps and brought Pakistan to its knees“in the blink of an eye”. He referred to a recent confession by a Pakistani terrorist as further evidence of India's strength.

“This is the new India,” he declared,“we do not bow to nuclear threats -- we strike at the heart of the enemy.”

Reflecting on history, he invoked the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the Indian Army's role in liberating Hyderabad.

He lamented the past neglect of such bravery and announced that September 17, once marked by the massacre, is now proudly celebrated as Hyderabad Liberation Day.

To boost employment and support farmers, the Prime Minister inaugurated India's largest integrated textile park under the PM Mitra scheme. He also launched the Madhya Pradesh edition of Adi Seva Parv, aimed at connecting tribal communities with vital government schemes.