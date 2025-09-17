Tenth Edition Of Nigeria Mining Week To Feature Exciting New Industry Forums

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, September 17, 2025/APO Group/ --

The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will feature exciting new forums to engage mining houses, sector specialists and investors specifically on matters such as steel, gold, gemstones and power. In addition, the Kaduna State Deal Room, Quarrying Forum and Women in Extractive Industries Forum are expected to gather high-profile mining dignitaries as the event celebrates its 10th edition when it returns to Abuja from 13 to 15 October. This year's event theme is: "Nigeria Mining: From Progress to Global Relevance.”

The event is hosted by Ministry of Solid Mineral Development of Nigeria and organised by Miners Association of Nigeria, in partnership with PwC Nigeria and VUKA Group.

Platform for shaping conversation

Says Habeeb Jaiyeola, Partner and Head, Mining Sector, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria:“Over the past decade, this annual event has served as the foremost platform for shaping the conversation on Nigeria's mining sector-driving dialogue, building consensus and crafting solutions that position mining as a true engine of shared prosperity for all Nigerians.”

He adds:“This year's edition, themed“Nigeria Mining: From Progress to Global Relevance”, is designed to showcase the milestones achieved in Nigeria's mining sector to both local stakeholders and the international community. At the same time, it provides a critical forum for addressing current challenges and developing actionable solutions that will unlock the sector's full potential for growth, inclusivity and global competitiveness.”

Catalyst for progress

“The 10th edition of Nigeria Mining Week is a key milestone for the industry and reflects the increasing maturity of the country's extractive sector,” says VUKA Group Event Director for Mining Samukelo Madlabane.“The traditional 10th-anniversary gift is tin and aluminium, symbolising the flexibility and durability of a lasting relationship. How very apt that Nigeria has abundant tin reserves, primarily located in the Jos Plateau, and is a major exporter of tin ore. Moreover, the country is a significant consumer and processor of aluminium.”

“Networking and dealmaking”

“An important function of the event has always been to maximise sharing, dealmaking and networking between our attendees,” Madlabane continues“We are therefore excited to introduce several new features in the programme to enable all the different sectors and specialists to have specific gatherings to brainstorm and inspire each other.”

The new forums include the following:



- Kaduna Mining Development Company (KMDC) Deal Room

Nigeria Mining Week has always been a prime deal-making gathering for the industry. This year, a dedicated Deal Room, exclusively sponsored by the Kaduna Mining Development Company, will provide a private venue to connect directly with top investors, project owners and industry leaders ready to negotiate and seal transformative agreements on the spot. The Kaduna Deal Room will offer a premium, confidential space designed to spark focused conversations that turn opportunities into real business success for pre-arranged, high-impact meetings in a fully equipped, distraction-free and confidential environment.

- Gold & West Africa Forum

Nigeria's gold sector is gaining traction as one of the most promising segments of its mining industry. With increasing private sector interest, artisanal mining reforms, and government initiatives such as the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI), the country is positioning itself as a key gold producer in West Africa.

- Power-To-Mines Forum

This one-day forum on the sidelines of Nigeria Mining Week will bring together key stakeholders from Nigeria's power and mining sectors. The forum is a direct response to the critical interdependence of these two industries, recognising that a stable and reliable electricity supply is a precondition for Nigeria's mining-led industrial transformation and its goal of achieving a US$1 trillion economy by 2030.

- Quarrying Forum

The Quarrying Forum is a dedicated platform that will bring together key stakeholders to explore advancements in technology, sustainable practices, and investment strategies that are vital for powering the nation's infrastructure and construction industries. It is an essential platform where owners, operators, suppliers, and policymakers come together to innovate and overcome industry challenges, ultimately building a more sustainable and robust quarrying landscape.

- Steel Forum

The Steel Forum is a strategic platform dedicated to strengthening Nigeria's steel sector as a driver of industrialisation, job creation and infrastructure development. Despite having abundant iron ore and other critical inputs, Nigeria continues to import large volumes of steel products. This forum will unpack the opportunities to accelerate domestic steel production, enhance beneficiation, and unlock partnerships that can reduce dependence on imports and make Nigeria a regional steel hub.

- Women in Extractive Industries Forum

The Women in Extractive Industries Forum celebrates the contributions of women across mining and extractives while creating space for dialogue on gender equity, inclusion, and leadership. This forum creates a roadmap for increasing women's visibility, participation, and access to finance in Nigeria's mining value chain.

- Gemstones Forum

Gemstones Forum at Nigeria Mining Week is designed to spotlight Nigeria's potential as a regional and global hub for gemstone mining, processing, and trading. It will explore avenues for formalisation, certification, value addition, and export diversification, ultimately positioning Nigeria as a competitive player in the global gemstone market.

Industry support

From 13 to 15 October, Nigeria Mining Week once again will showcase dozens of exciting mining and extractive projects in the country. The event is also expected to gather attendees from more than 20 countries, including more than 2,300 mining professionals, around 90 sponsors and exhibitors, some 180 mining operators and in excess of 137 expert speakers and VIPs.

Over the last decade, Nigeria Mining Week has become thé gathering place for many leading mining bosses and suppliers, many of whom have become longstanding partners and sponsors for the Abuja gathering. Titan Minerals Ltd is returning as the diamond plus sponsor; KMDC, Mikano Motors, Sinogrand and Xugong Nigeria Company Ltd are diamond sponsors; and SMT Nigeria is back as a platinum sponsor.

Nigeria Mining Week event dates and location:

Dates: 13–15 October 2025

Location: Abuja Continental Hotel - Meetings & Conferences ( )

