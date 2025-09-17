Azerbaijan Finalizes Major Renovation Of Zulfi Hajiyev Crane Vessel

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The overhaul of the "Zulfi Hajiyev" crane vessel of ASCO, one of the AZCON Holding companies, has been completed, Trend reports via ASCO.

The process was carried out at the Bibiheybat Ship Repair Yard.

During the repair, all the guide rings of the crane with a lifting capacity of 100 tons were removed, overhauled, and installed in their places.

In addition, current repairs were carried out on the ship's windlass and spigot devices, pumps, pipe systems, sanitary nodes, and electric motors.

As part of the repair, the "Zulfi Hajiyev" vessel was lifted to the shipyard, and damaged areas in the underwater and surface parts of the hull were replaced. The ship's propulsion and steering complex, bottom-side fittings, anchor chains, and tread devices were repaired, and painting work was carried out on the ship.

One set of "X-Band" type radar and two sets of "VHF" type new stationary radio stations were installed on the ship.

Major repair and restoration work of the crane vessel's command broadcasting device were carried out.

After the completion of the work, the crane device of "Zulfi Hajiyev" was tested.

After that, the vessel was taken for sea tests to check the mechanisms and electrical equipment in motion.

After the successful completion of tests, the vessel was handed over to the representatives of the register classification.

The length of the ship "Zulfi Hajiyev" is 98.55, and the width is 17 meters.