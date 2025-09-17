Netherlands Secures USD570M U.S. AIM-120C-8 Missiles Deal
(MENAFN) The US State Department has given the green light for a potential $570 million sale of AIM-120C-8 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and related equipment to the Netherlands, the Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) released a statement outlining the estimated cost of the deal and emphasizing its strategic importance.
"The proposed sale will improve the Netherlands’ capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring it has modern, capable air-to-air munitions," the DSCA said, highlighting how the advanced weaponry will bolster Dutch defense capabilities amid evolving global security challenges.
The primary contractor responsible for the supply and integration of the missiles will be RTX Corporation, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. This move underscores ongoing US efforts to strengthen alliances and enhance NATO members’ military readiness through cutting-edge technology transfers.
