Open Wing Alliance Launches Global Campaign To Hold Radisson & Choice Hotels Accountable To Cage-Free Egg Promises

A laying hen in a battery cage on an industrial egg production farm peers from behind an egg. Their eggs are laid on a wire grid and transported away by conveyor to another building. Poland, 2022. Andrew Skowron / We Animals

White laying hens attempt to sit or stand inside dirty and crowded battery cages on an intensive egg production farm. These cages are designed to maximize production at the lowest cost with little consideration for the hens' well-being. Hanoi, Dong Quang,

- Caitlin Campbell, The Open Wing AllianceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the Open Wing Alliance (OWA; ), a global coalition of 95 organizations working to end the abuse of chickens worldwide, launches a global campaign to hold Radisson Hotel Group ( ) and Choice Hotels ( ) accountable to their public commitments to end the use of battery cages in their global egg supply chains. These policies impact the welfare of hundreds of thousands of hens, who lay an estimated 210 million eggs each year for thousands of hotel locations worldwide.Both companies pledged to eliminate cages from their supply chains by 2025. Rather than accelerating progress as the deadline approaches, their timelines have been removed from their websites and progress reporting has been vague, despite ongoing outreach by the OWA. Together, Choice Hotels and Radisson source an estimated 210 million eggs each year.Not following through on their cage-free egg commitment would put them out of step with competitors that have already achieved these goals. Industry peers, including Melco Resorts, Capella Hotel Group, and Aman Resorts, have successfully removed battery cages from their egg supply chains, demonstrating that a global industry shift away from cages is both achievable and expected.“Hotels like Radisson and Choice must follow through on their commitments to source eggs from cage-free environments, as promised to consumers, who expect corporate transparency and accountability now more than ever,” said Caitlin Campbell, Senior Global Campaigns Coordinator, the Open Wing Alliance ( ).“These hotel giants have a global brand image, which comes with a global responsibility."The Open Wing Alliance's new campaign educates and mobilizes consumers worldwide to hold Radisson Hotel Group ( ) and Choice Hotels ( ) accountable to reinstating deadlines, publishing comprehensive global plans, and ensuring consistent, measurable progress toward ending the use of cages in their egg supply chains. To amplify the urgency of this campaign, Mercy for Animals (MFA), a member organization of the OWA, is also leading efforts to demand meaningful progress from Choice Hotels, who own Radisson Americas.“As leading hospitality brands, Choice Hotels and Radisson should be driving progress towards higher welfare,” said Stella Baptiste, Global Campaigns Manager, Mercy For Animals ( ).“Confining hens in cages is outdated, and consumers expect better. It's time for these companies to deliver on their promises.”Choice Hotels, one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, operates more than 7,000 hotels across 40+ countries, with brands ranging from economy to upscale, including Comfort Inn, Quality Inn, Econo Lodge, Clarion, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Americas, and Ascend Hotel Collection. Choice Hotels needs to reinstate its timeline and publish a concrete plan to close remaining supply gaps, particularly in regions like Asia and Latin America, to ensure equity for hens and consumers worldwide.Radisson Hotel Group, a leading global hotel group, operates over 1,100 hotels in nearly 100 countries under nine brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites, and Radisson RED. Radisson needs to recommit to an ambitious timeline and publish a clear, measurable roadmap to reaching 100% cage-free eggs globally.The global campaign launches as COMO Hotels publishes a global commitment to source 100% cage-free eggs for all its locations worldwide, following a partnership with the Open Wing Alliance, who conducted investigations into global hospitality supply chains and urged COMO to adopt a comprehensive policy to end cages.Hannah Surowinski, Senior Associate Director of Global Corporate Relations at the Open Wing Alliance, reflects:“COMO Hotels' commitment to animal welfare demonstrates true leadership in the hospitality industry. This move not only benefits hens but also strengthens stakeholder trust and sustainability standards across the sector. Other global hospitality brands like Radisson ( ) and Choice Hotels ( )-as well as competitor Best Western (BestWesternBetrayal)-must follow COMO's example or risk falling behind the industry, jeopardizing investor and consumer trust.”Caged systems have shown to promote stress, reproductive disease, and poor bone health in egg-laying hens. To date, over 2,700 major food corporations-including 175 of the largest multinational corporations like KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Papa John's, Burger King, Popeye's, Accor, Four Seasons, Nestlé, Aldi, and Kraft Heinz-have publicly announced 100% cage-free egg commitments.To learn more about the campaign and take action, visit and . For more information about The Open Wing Alliance, visit .About the Open Wing Alliance (OWA)The Open Wing Alliance is a global coalition of animal protection organizations advancing farm animal welfare in nearly every major market worldwide shared knowledge, resources, and people power, the OWA is united around their goal to end the abuse of chickens worldwide. Founded in 2016 by The Humane League ( ), the OWA unites over 95 member organizations in 70+ countries, working to end the abuse of chickens and set a new standard for corporate animal welfare.

