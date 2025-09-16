JAF, University Of Jordan Sign Mou For Archiving, Manuscript Preservation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 16 (Petra) –Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)'s Military Media Directorate/Military Documentation Center, and University of Jordan (UJ)'s Documents, Manuscripts, and Levant Studies Center on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance joint cooperation in archiving, documentation, manuscript preservation and scientific research.The directorate's head, Brig. Gen. Mustafa Hiyari and the center's director, Dr. Nada Rawabdeh, signed the memo.Under the MoU, the two sides launch joint cooperation in archiving fields, as well as preservation, conservation, and restoration of documents and manuscripts and exchange publications, books, and scrips and organize mutual activities and exhibitions.According to a joint statement, both sides would hold specialized training courses in paper and e-archiving activities, information preservation, management, and documentation in the field of libraries, information, and restoration science, which would enrich national knowledge in this area.On its goals, the memo comes within the framework of joint keenness to serve documentation and archiving work, protect national heritage, and transfer expertise.The statement noted this effort would support scientific research in the document management fields, preserve national heritage and encourage scientific research.