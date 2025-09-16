Petra Alderman
Manager of the Saw Swee Hock Southeast Asia Centre,
London School of Economics and Political Science
Petra holds a PhD in Politics and International Studies from the University of Leeds and recently completed a three-year research fellowship at the University of Birmingham's Centre for Elections, Democracy, Accountability and Representation (CEDAR). She currently manages the Saw Swee Hock Southeast Asia Centre at the London School of Economics and Political Science.
Her research focuses on democracy, authoritarianism, and promotional politics, with a particular expertise on Thailand. She is the author of Branding Authoritarian Nations: Political Legitimation and Strategic National Myths in Military-Ruled Thailand (Routledge, 2023), a monograph that offers a novel approach to the study of nation branding in authoritarian regimes. Her other academic work has been published in leading disciplinary and area studies journals, including International Political Science Review, Geopolitics, Politics and the Journal of Current Southeast Asian Affairs. She also founded, managed, and co-hosted the popular People, Power, Politics podcast.Experience
–present
Manager of the Saw Swee Hock Southeast Asia Centre, London School of Economics and Political Science
2021–2025
Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Birmingham
2019–2021
Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Copenhagen
2025
Subverting Elections in Thailand: Inclusion and independence in election commission design and practice, International Political Science Review
2024
Authoritarian Electoral Management: Lessons from Thailand, Journal of Current Southeast Asian Affairs
2024
All About China? (Mis)Reading domestic politics through a great power lens (with Duncan McCargo, Alfred Gerstl, and James Iocovozzi), Asien Survey
2024
Vision Documents, Nation Branding and the Legitimation of Non-Democratic Regimes (with Kristin Eggeling), Geopolitics
2023
Branding Authoritarian Nations: Political legitimation and strategic national myths in military-ruled Thailand, Routledge
2023
Electoral Commissions and Non-Democratic Outcomes: Thailand's contentious 2019 election (with Saowanee T. Alexander), Politics
2018
Thailand 4.0 and the Internal Focus of Nation Branding, Asian Studies Review
2017
Ordering Peace: Thailand's 2016 constitutional referendum (with Duncan McCargo and Saowanee T. Alexander), Contemporary Southeast Asia
