Petra Alderman

Petra holds a PhD in Politics and International Studies from the University of Leeds and recently completed a three-year research fellowship at the University of Birmingham's Centre for Elections, Democracy, Accountability and Representation (CEDAR). She currently manages the Saw Swee Hock Southeast Asia Centre at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Her research focuses on democracy, authoritarianism, and promotional politics, with a particular expertise on Thailand. She is the author of Branding Authoritarian Nations: Political Legitimation and Strategic National Myths in Military-Ruled Thailand (Routledge, 2023), a monograph that offers a novel approach to the study of nation branding in authoritarian regimes. Her other academic work has been published in leading disciplinary and area studies journals, including International Political Science Review, Geopolitics, Politics and the Journal of Current Southeast Asian Affairs. She also founded, managed, and co-hosted the popular People, Power, Politics podcast.



2021–2025 Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Birmingham 2019–2021 Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Copenhagen



2025 Subverting Elections in Thailand: Inclusion and independence in election commission design and practice, International Political Science Review

2024 Authoritarian Electoral Management: Lessons from Thailand, Journal of Current Southeast Asian Affairs

2024 All About China? (Mis)Reading domestic politics through a great power lens (with Duncan McCargo, Alfred Gerstl, and James Iocovozzi), Asien Survey

2024 Vision Documents, Nation Branding and the Legitimation of Non-Democratic Regimes (with Kristin Eggeling), Geopolitics

2023 Branding Authoritarian Nations: Political legitimation and strategic national myths in military-ruled Thailand, Routledge

2023 Electoral Commissions and Non-Democratic Outcomes: Thailand's contentious 2019 election (with Saowanee T. Alexander), Politics

2018 Thailand 4.0 and the Internal Focus of Nation Branding, Asian Studies Review 2017 Ordering Peace: Thailand's 2016 constitutional referendum (with Duncan McCargo and Saowanee T. Alexander), Contemporary Southeast Asia

