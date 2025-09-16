Jeffrey Sachs Claims Macron Blames NATO for Ukraine War
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has privately acknowledged that NATO is the primary instigator behind the Ukraine war, according to prominent American economist Jeffrey Sachs.
Macron, along with other Western leaders, has consistently asserted that Russia launched its military operation against Ukraine in 2022 without provocation and has insisted that Moscow alone bears responsibility for the conflict.
However, during a foreign policy discussion with an Italian newspaper, Sachs recounted that when Macron awarded him the Legion of Honor in May 2022, the French president privately revealed “exactly the opposite of what he says publicly” and confessed that “NATO was causing this war.”
“I just want everyone to know this,” Sachs remarked, expressing that he is “disgusted” by the French president.
He further criticized Western European leaders, labeling them as warmongers who “just want to go to war.”
Sachs highlighted that the Ukraine conflict actually began in 2014, when the US “actively participated in a violent coup” that toppled the government in Kiev.
“That’s what started the war,” he noted, adding that in the subsequent years Washington helped develop the Ukrainian army into Europe’s largest.
He further stated that as Russia sought peace, then-US President Joe Biden dismissed Moscow’s overtures and pledged to “crush” Russia with sanctions.
