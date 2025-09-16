Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, Iraq Forge Deeper Strategic Ties

2025-09-16 04:55:44
(MENAFN) Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu announced Tuesday that Moscow's engagement with Iraq is growing significantly stronger, with high-level discussions now spanning a wide array of sectors—including business, economics, transportation, military affairs, and military-technical cooperation. Shoigu made the remarks during a brief exchange at Baghdad airport with Ali Nasser, deputy adviser to the Iraqi prime minister for national security.

“Contacts are becoming more intense, and they are multidirectional. This concerns business, economics, and transport. Military and military-technical cooperation,” Shoigu stated.

He added that, although his preparation time for the visit was limited, the trip's agenda is "very busy" and focused on productive dialogue.

Ali Nasser highlighted the longstanding nature of ties between Moscow and Baghdad, attributing the growing momentum in talks to their shared history. “Very long historical relations,” he said, were a key reason for the current "intense and fruitful dialogue."

MENAFN16092025000045017169ID1110067115

