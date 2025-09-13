PM, US Commander Discuss Defence Co-Operation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Saturday with Commander of the United States Central Command, Admiral Charles Bradford Cooper, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed the close strategic relations between Qatar and the United States of America and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly in the areas of military and defence cooperation, in addition to a number of topics of common interest States Central Command HE the Prime Minister
During the meeting, they discussed the close strategic relations between Qatar and the United States of America and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly in the areas of military and defence cooperation, in addition to a number of topics of common interest States Central Command HE the Prime Minister
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment