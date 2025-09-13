Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM, US Commander Discuss Defence Co-Operation


2025-09-13 11:01:32
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Saturday with Commander of the United States Central Command, Admiral Charles Bradford Cooper, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed the close strategic relations between Qatar and the United States of America and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly in the areas of military and defence cooperation, in addition to a number of topics of common interest States Central Command HE the Prime Minister

