Charlie Kirk Funeral: Date, Location, And Expected Attendees - From Trump To Vance
31-year-old Kirk , a right-wing activist, was shot dead on Wednesday during an open-air speaking event at Utah University. His suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, was arrested on Thursday evening after surrendering to police.Charlie Kirk's funeral
The details of the funeral were shared by Turning Point USA, a non-profit organisation co-founded by Kirk. In a post on the social media platform X, Turning Point USA wrote,“Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend. The morning of Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, AZ.”
The funeral is expected to be conducted in Arizona , where he lived with his wife and two children before his death.Who is expected to attend Kirk's funeral?
On Friday, Donald Trump shared his plans to attend the funeral after addressing the nation on Wednesday night in an emotional tribute, the New York Post reported.
“To my great fellow Americans, I am filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah,” he said in a video posted on his Truth Social. He also instructed all American flags to be flown at half-mast from Wednesday until Sunday at 6 pm.
In addition to the US president, Vice President JD Vance , who arrived with Kirk's casket on 11 September, is expected to attend the funeral, along with senior administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.Erika Kirk shares emotional tribute
Erika Kir k delivered an emotional speech in a livestream following her husband's death, where she thanked first responders for attempting to save her husband's life after he was fatally shot on a Utah university campus.
In her remarks, Mrs Kirk pledged: "My husband's voice will remain."
"Mr President, my husband loved you. And he knew that you loved him too," she said, while thanking Vance and his wife, Usha, for accompanying the casket.
“But most of all, Charlie loved his children. And he loved me. With all his heart. And he made sure I knew that every day,” Erika added.
