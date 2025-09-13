Al-Kuwait Beats Kazma 33-24 In Arab Handball Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Al-Kuwait SC's team achieved on Saturday its second consecutive victory in the 40th Arab Handball Championship of Champions Club by defeating fellow Kuwaiti club Kazma SC with a score of 33-24.
Al-Kuwait advanced in the first half with a score of 18-12, and goalkeeper Ali Hassan was named the best player of the game.
In another game, the Iraqi team Al-Hashd defeated Qatar's team with a score of 31-21, finishing the first half 15-11 in Al-Hashd's favor. Zarko Markovic from Al-Hashd was awarded the man of the match.
The Kuwaiti Al-Sulaibikhat SC narrowly beat Syria's Nawaer, 32-31, while the Iraqi Naft Al-Basra SC drew with the Syrian team Taliya, 27-27. (end)
