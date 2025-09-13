UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack On Army, Border Guard Convoy In Pakistan

UAE has strongly condemned a terrorist attack that targeted an army and border guard convoy in northwest Pakistan, killing several security personnel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed, in a statement, that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these terrorist acts and its continued rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Pakistan, over this heinous attack.

According to AFP, at least 12 soldiers were killed in an ambush in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, government and security officials said. Saturday's attack was one of the deadliest in months in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.