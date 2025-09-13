Body Of 75-Year-Old Man Found At Residence In Kolkata, Son-In-Law Held
The deceased has been identified as 75-year-old Shamik Kishor Gupta, a retired government employee.
Recently, Shamik's daughter married to a person named Sanjib Das.
The police have arrested the son-in-law Sanjib Das in connection with the incident.
According to a senior police officer, prima facie it appears to be a case of dowry-related incident as Sanjib has been accused of allegedly beating his wife for money.
The couple got married about 20 days ago and since then there have been constant arguments between the son-in-law and the father-in-law, the police said.
"According to the family's neighbours, the son-in-law had an argument with his father-in-law over money on Friday night as well. This has been going on since Sanjib married the retired government employee's daughter. The son-in-law has been arrested and we are questioning him," the police officer said.
According to the police, the elderly man had multiple injury marks on his body, which was recovered from the staircase of the house.
The incident created outrage in the area as the neighbourhood is considered to be one of the most peaceful and quiet areas in Kolkata.
Local sources also told the police: "Shamik's wife and children used to live in his house. The daughter got married 20 days ago. There have been trouble in the in-laws' house since the marriage. The son-in-law often abused the daughter and sometimes he would come to the in-laws' house and start an argument over money. The same situation arose on Friday night as there was a lot of shouting and screaming."
Sources said that the elderly man might have been pushed on the stairs of the house due to a heated argument with his son-in-law.
The police have started investigating the matter and also questioning the family members for more information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment