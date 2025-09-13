Traffic Alert- Interstate 89 SB Mm 87 (South Burlington)
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89SB in the area of mm 87 (South Burlington) is down to one lane as a result of a crash. It is currently unknown how long the delay will last for, but we will provide updates accordingly. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Jared Phillips
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495
Phone: 802-878-7111
PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173
