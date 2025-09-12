Sanctioning Sudanese Armed Group Leader And Islamist Militia With Links To Iran

The United States is acting today to target persons who undermine peace and stability in Sudan. The Department of the Treasury is sanctioning two Sudanese Islamist actors – Gebreil Ibrahim Mohamed Fediel (Gebreil) and the Al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade (BBMB) – pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14098, “Imposing Sanctions on Certain Persons Destabilizing Sudan and Undermining the Goal of a Democratic Transition,” for their role in Sudan’s brutal war.

Today’s sanctions seek to limit Islamist influence in Sudan and curtail Iran’s regional activities that have contributed to regional destabilization, conflict, and civilian suffering. Sudanese Islamist elements have a long history as a malign force in Sudan, most notably during the Islamist regime of former President Omar al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for 30 years until 2019. Recently, Sudanese Islamists have played a key role in derailing Sudan’s progress toward a democratic transition, by undermining the former civilian-led transitional government and the Framework Political Agreement process. This conduct contributed to the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in April 2023. Hardline Islamists continue to obstruct efforts to reach a ceasefire to end the war and are cultivating ties with and receiving technical support from the Iranian government, particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

These sanctions hold malign actors accountable for sowing instability and destruction in Sudan with the help of Iran. The United States is committed to working with regional partners to achieve peace and stability in Sudan and ensuring the country does not become a permissive environment for those who threaten Americans and national interests of the United States. The U.S. government will use its tools to ensure that Sudanese Islamists never regain power in Sudan.

The Department of the Treasury’s actions were taken pursuant to E.O. 14098, which authorizes the imposition of sanctions on persons who are responsible for, or complicit in, or have directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of Sudan or who are or have been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of any entity that has, or whose members have, engaged in such actions or policies relating to the tenure of such leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors. For more information, see the Department of the Treasury’s Press Releases.