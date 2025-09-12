Allied Artists Welcomes European Hip-Hop Pioneer Michel Assale To The U.S. As Producer For Global Talent

Allied Artists is proud to announce that acclaimed European rapper, dancer, and producer Michel Assale has joined the company to produce recording artists in the United States for international release. Known throughout Europe for his groundbreaking performances and collaborations, Assale's arrival marks a major new chapter in both his career and Allied Artists' global reach.

Born in Syria and raised in Lebanon before emigrating to Sweden, Michel Assale first rose to prominence as part of the duo W & M (Walter & Michel). With charting songs, national radio interviews, and international tours, the group became a household name in Sweden's music scene. Their work with legendary producer Denniz Pop-the creative force behind global stars like Ace of Base and Dr. Alban-solidified Assale's reputation as one of the most dynamic artists of his generation.

Over the course of his four-decade career, Assale has evolved from an electrifying performer to a highly sought-after producer, mentoring emerging artists and shaping innovative projects across Europe. His unique ability to blend cultural influences with contemporary urban sound has set him apart as both an artist and a visionary producer.







Now, with Allied Artists, Michel Assale will bring this expertise to the U.S. recording industry, producing talent for international distribution. His move represents not just a personal milestone, but a cultural bridge-bringing the depth of his European success to American soil.

“Michel Assale's track record speaks for itself,” said [Allied Artists' Kim Richards].“He is a proven force in music, with decades of international experience, and we are thrilled to have him join our team to produce the next generation of global talent.”

Michel Assale added:

“Music has always been about connection. I am excited to now work in the United States with Allied Artists to develop artists who can reach audiences all over the world.”

This collaboration underscores Allied Artists' mission to identify and develop world-class talent, creating music that resonates across borders and generations.