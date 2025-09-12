'We Did Not...': Injured Protesters Regret Destruction In Gen Z Protests Nepal Gets Its First Woman PM, Sushila Karki
“We did not destroy government property, nor was our intention," one of the protesters – Liza Adhikari – told the Nepali media outlet.Also Read | Nepal Gen-Z hits streets again - this time to clean up Kathmandu | Viral video
Ruling party offices, Nepal's ex-PM Oli's house in Balkot, and buildings in Janakpur were set on fire as the GenZ protests raged through the nation on Monday, September 8.
On Friday night, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as Nepal's first woman prime minister, tasked with leading an interim government and restoring political stability.What's next for Nepal?
- President Ramchandra Paudel said the new caretaker government led by interim Prime Minister Karki is mandated to hold fresh parliamentary elections within six months
- Hours after PM Sushila Karki took oath, Nepal's parliament was dissolved. "On the recommendation of the prime minister, the parliament has been dissolved. The election date is March 5, 2026," Kiran Pokharel, press advisor to the president, told AFP.
During the press meet with Nepal President and Army Chief, the Gen-Z representatives warned that the political parties should not use the protesters for their vested interests.“This is purely a civilian movement, so don't try to play politics with this,” one activist said.Also Read | Nepal unrest: Indian tourist bus carrying 49 passengers attacked near Kathmandu
“There is a challenge in front of us to protect national sovereignty, unity, and maintain self-respect,” said Dangal, a representative.
Referring to the violence during the protests, the Gen-Z leaders said,“We had called for a peaceful protest, but the political cadres caused the arson and then vandalised the infrastructure.”
On Friday, President Paudel administered the oath of office to Karki.
