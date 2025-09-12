Shaka Love Expands Custom Towel Program For Resorts, Retailers & Event Brands Nationwide

Shaka Love expands nationwide wholesale & custom eco-luxury towel program, offering sustainable, design-forward options for resorts, retailers & events.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shaka Love , the woman-owned lifestyle brand known for its eco-luxury Turkish towels, is proud to announce the nationwide expansion of its wholesale and custom towel program, now available to resorts, retailers, and event-based brands across the U.S.As demand grows for sustainable, design-forward products in the lifestyle and hospitality space, Shaka Love is offering fully customizable, eco-friendly towels tailored for boutique resorts, coastal retailers, wellness retreats, corporate gifting, and branded lifestyle activations.“We created this program to help our partners tell their story through beautiful, meaningful design,” said founder Amy Connelly.“Our towels are more than just products-they're lasting impressions that reflect the values of the brands we collaborate with.”Shaka Love has already partnered with leading cultural and destination-based organizations, including The Ritz-Carlton, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and a growing number of National and State Parks across the U.S. These collaborations reflect the brand's versatility and commitment to thoughtful partnerships rooted in purpose and place.Crafted from 100% sustainable upcycled cotton, Shaka Love's towels are soft, lightweight, quick-drying, and ideal for spa, poolside, travel, or at-home use. Each towel can be customized with logos, exclusive patterns, or co-branded labels-offering wholesale clients a unique, sustainable product aligned with their brand values.The expanded program features flexible minimums, wholesale pricing, and dedicated creative support. A portion of every sale contributes to Shaka Love's clean water initiative, providing access to safe drinking water in underserved communities around the world.About Shaka LoveShaka Love is a woman-owned lifestyle brand creating premium, eco-friendly Turkish towels and beach essentials using 100% sustainable upcycled cotton. Inspired by Hawaiian values and a passion for ocean conservation, the brand blends elevated design with ethical business practices. A portion of each sale supports global clean water initiatives.Wholesale inquiries, catalogs, and custom design requests:Email: ...Website:

Amy Connelly

Shaka Love

+1 949-229-3019

...

