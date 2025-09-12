TSX Dives After Record Rally
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index edged lower on Friday as investors took a breather after two weeks of record rallies, though optimism over a potential interest-rate cut by the Bank of Canada next week kept it on track for a weekly gain.
The TSX Composite Index waned 107.2 points to break for lunch Friday at 29,300.69. On the week so far, the index has jumped 250 points, or 0.9%.
The Canadian dollar sagged 0.12 cents to 72.16 cents U.S.
The odds that the BoC will also resume its easing cycle on September 17 rose after data released last Friday showed that Canada's economy shed 65,500 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate climbed to 7.1%.
Staying in the macroeconomic realm, Statistics Canada reported in July, the total value of building permits issued in Canada edged down $10.8 million (-0.1%) to $11.9 billion.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange lost 0.4 points to 875.37, having gained 18 points, or 2.1%, on the week.
Eight of the 12 subgroups were negative midday, as information technology and consumer staples each let go of 0.9%, while consumer discretionary issues faded 0.8%.
The four gainers were led by energy, up 0.7%, while utilities fought their way up 0.2%, and real-estate edged up 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite notched a new high on Friday as investors took signs of weakening jobs and tame inflation to mean the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates next week.
The Dow Jones Industrials dumped 189.02 points, to reach noon EDT at 45,918.98.
The S&P 500 eked downward two points to 6,585.47.
The teck-heavy NASDAQ index gathered 82.19 points to 22,125.27, led by a surge in Tesla shares.
The S&P 500, which has risen 1.6% week to date, is on pace for its best weekly performance since early August and its fifth positive week in six.
The NASDAQ is on track for its second winning week in a row with its 2% advance in the period, and the Dow is poised to post its first positive week in three after seeing a week-to-date climb of 1.2%.
The Dow is also on pace for its first positive week in three.
The consumer price index showed a month-to-month increase of 0.4% for August, hotter than the 0.3% that economists polled by Dow Jones were expecting. However, the index's 2.9% rise on a 12-month basis was in line with expectations.
The usually crucial inflation report was overshadowed by weekly jobless claims, which showed a surprise jump to the highest level since October 2021.
Workers filing for unemployment compensation for the week ended Sept. 6 increased 27,000 to 263,000, more than the 235,000 total expected.
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery rose $2.02, or 12.5%, to $18.19, on Friday, a day after the stock saw its best day on record.
Prices for 10-year Treasury sagged, raising yields to 4.08% from Thursday's 4.02%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained 88 cents to $63.25 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices recovered $9.90 to $3,683.50 U.S. an ounce.
