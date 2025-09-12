US Secretary Of Commerce Confident Of Swiss Tariff Deal
-
Deutsch
de
US-Handelsminister Lutnick glaubt an Zoll-Deal mit der Schweiz
Original
Read more: US-Handelsminister Lutnick glaubt an Zoll-Deal mit der Schwei
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“We will probably get a deal with Switzerland,” he said in an interview with the US broadcaster CNBC on Thursday.
“Switzerland will find its way over time,” Lutnick added.“We'll see how it develops.” His comments were first reported by blick.
+ How US tariffs are impacting the Swiss economy
A week ago, Lutnick told Bloomberg TV that he was not optimistic about securing a deal. Switzerland earns a lot of money in the US with its pharmaceutical products, he said after a meeting with Economics Minister Guy Parmelin.
Parmelin travelled to the US last Friday for a meeting with Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Parmelin did not initially comment on the outcome of the meeting.Difficult negotiations
The talks were part of the second round of negotiations in the customs dispute with the US. Prior to the meeting, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis told the Keystone-SDA news agency that Switzerland had prepared an“optimised offer” to the US. But no details were given.More More What is a tariff? A quick guide
This content was published on Mar 12, 2025 Tariffs play a key role in US President Donald Trump's economic strategy and diplomatic moves. But who truly benefits, and who pays the price?Read more: What is a tariff? A quick guid
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment