US Secretary Of Commerce Confident Of Swiss Tariff Deal

United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick is confident about striking a customs deal with Switzerland, which is facing 39% tariffs for good exported to the US. This content was published on September 12, 2025 - 12:48

“We will probably get a deal with Switzerland,” he said in an interview with the US broadcaster CNBC on Thursday.

“Switzerland will find its way over time,” Lutnick added.“We'll see how it develops.” His comments were first reported by blick.

A week ago, Lutnick told Bloomberg TV that he was not optimistic about securing a deal. Switzerland earns a lot of money in the US with its pharmaceutical products, he said after a meeting with Economics Minister Guy Parmelin.

Parmelin travelled to the US last Friday for a meeting with Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Parmelin did not initially comment on the outcome of the meeting.

Difficult negotiations

The talks were part of the second round of negotiations in the customs dispute with the US. Prior to the meeting, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis told the Keystone-SDA news agency that Switzerland had prepared an“optimised offer” to the US. But no details were given.

