New York Film Academy Launches Global Online BFA In Film And Content Creation

New York, NY, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Film Academy (NYFA) is proud to announce the launch of a new Online Bachelor of Fine Arts in Film and Content Creation , a full-time undergraduate degree program designed for aspiring filmmakers and digital content creators around the world. NYFA created this program as a response to the growing need for creative expertise in digital content, social media content, and film and the aspiring creators who are evolving this developing field. This new offering extends NYFA's signature hands-on, project-based learning model to students wherever they are, offering the flexibility to study from any location, including anywhere in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and beyond. With asynchronous classes and adaptable coursework schedules, students can pursue their creative education without having to relocate, making it possible to earn a degree from a prestigious U.S. institution without the need for international travel or a visa. To further increase accessibility, NYFA is offering the program at an introductory tuition rate of $5,000 per semester, half the cost of the standard online BFA tuition.

The Online BFA in Film and Content Creation immerses students in the full spectrum of the filmmaking process while allowing them to manage their studies alongside personal and professional responsibilities. The curriculum emphasizes technical mastery, visual storytelling, and the development of a unique creative voice. Over the course of nine semesters, students will produce multiple original works, including sync-sound projects, non-fiction films, and a final thesis. The program's courses are led by NYFA expert faculty, who are prominent filmmakers bringing firsthand industry experience into the virtual classroom. These instructors understand what it takes to succeed in today's film and content creation landscape. Students also benefit from exclusive guest lectures by acclaimed filmmakers and visual artists.

“We're thrilled to launch the Online Bachelor of Fine Arts in Film and Content Creation, a program that brings NYFA's signature hands-on, industry-focused training to students wherever they are in the world. This innovative degree empowers aspiring filmmakers and content creators to develop their voice, refine their craft, and build a professional portfolio - all within a flexible online environment designed to meet the demands of today's creative landscape.” - David Klein, Senior Executive Vice President & COO of NYFA

This program is designed with independent filmmakers and social media and digital content creators in mind, emphasizing adaptability, creative problem-solving, emerging technology, and the use of available resources. Each year of study builds on the last: foundational skills in Year One, an intermediate film and expanded content creation in Year Two, and a capstone thesis film and advanced courses in Year Three. Students also benefit from liberal arts coursework that deepens their critical thinking, cultural literacy, and storytelling perspective. The Online BFA in Film and Content Creation launches this Fall 2025.



About NYFA

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a world-renowned film, media, and performing arts college that offers BFA and MFA degrees, short-term workshops, 1-and-2 year programs, certificates, online classes, and Summer Camps for teens and kids. NYFA has campuses in New York, Los Angeles, and Florence, Italy, and runs workshops across the globe. Known for its immersive hands-on learning approach, NYFA students gain practical, real-world experience alongside industry-professional faculty in Filmmaking, Acting for Film, Screenwriting, Cinematography, Producing, Game Design, Musical Theatre, Photography, and more.

