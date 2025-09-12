Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:35 AM EST - Serabi Gold : Has publicly filed its detailed Technical Report of its updated mineral resource estimate and mineral reserve estimate for its 100% owned Palito Complex, located in Pará State, Brazil, within the Tapajós region. The Technical Report is dated September 3, 2025, effective March 31, 2025, and supports the scientific and technical disclosure in the Mineral Reserve Estimate and Mineral Resource Estimate. Serabi Gold shares T are trading unchanged at $4.42.

