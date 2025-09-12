Salgenx Unveils The Infinity Power Block: A 10 MW Sco2 Turbine Generator For Next-Generation Grid-Scale Storage

Salgenx Supercritical CO2 10 MW Power Block for AI Data Centers

Salgenx launches Infinity Power Block, a 10 MW Supercritical CO2 turbine system integrating with Salgenx Saltwater Battery and Tesla MegaBlock.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Salgenx today announced the launch of the Infinity Power Block, a breakthrough 10 MW Supercritical CO2 turbine generator system designed to seamlessly integrate with the Salgenx Grid-Scale Saltwater Battery and the Tesla MegaBlock battery system.The Infinity Power Block represents a new class of high-efficiency, flexible power generation and storage integration. It can directly charge 17 Salgenx Saltwater Batteries, providing unmatched scalability and resilience, or capable of charging two Tesla 20 MW MegaBlocks.What sets the Infinity Power Block apart is its versatile energy sourcing. The system can operate on natural gas, solar thermal, or other thermal heat inputs, making it adaptable across industries and geographies. This flexibility allows operators to capture stranded thermal energy, integrate renewables, or use conventional fuels as needed.In addition to power generation, the Infinity Power Block provides a critical side benefit: cooling. By harnessing the thermodynamic properties of Supercritical CO2, the system delivers efficient cooling capabilities-making it especially valuable for data centers and GPU-intensive facilities where both electricity and advanced cooling are essential.With global demand for reliable storage and efficient cooling on the rise, Salgenx is positioning the Infinity Power Block as a cornerstone technology for data centers, renewable energy integration, and large-scale industrial power users.About Salgenx LLCSalgenx is a leader in innovative energy storage technologies, dedicated to creating sustainable, scalable, and safe solutions for a renewable future. With its pioneering saltwater flow battery technology, Salgenx is transforming the energy landscape and delivering unmatched value to operators, manufacturers, and the environment.Contact: Greg Giese / PresidentEmail: ...

