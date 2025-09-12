$def_Meta
Rose Cairns

  • Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy, NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow, University of Sydney
Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney. Director of Research at the NSW Poisons Information Centre.

Experience
  • 2018–present Lecturer, University of Sydney
  • 2018–present Director of Research, NSW Poisons Information Centre
  • 2015–2018 Research Associate, University of Sydney
  • 2014–2018 Senior Poisons Specialist, NSW Poisons Information Centre
Education
  • 2015 The University of Sydney, PhD
  • 2011 The University of Sydney, BPharm (Hons I + Medal)

