Rose Cairns
Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy, NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow,
University of Sydney
Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney. Director of Research at the NSW Poisons Information Centre.Experience
2018–present
Lecturer, University of Sydney
2018–present
Director of Research, NSW Poisons Information Centre
2015–2018
Research Associate, University of Sydney
2014–2018
Senior Poisons Specialist, NSW Poisons Information Centre
2015
The University of Sydney, PhD
2011
The University of Sydney, BPharm (Hons I + Medal)
