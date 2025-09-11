In January Of 2026 The President Of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva Will Visit Panama

In January Of 2026 The President Of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva Will Visit Panama -
The Panamanian president also noted that his relationship with President Lula has strengthened both personally and politically, opening the door to new opportunities for bilateral cooperation. As part of this strengthening of relations, Mulino announced that the Panama Business and Investor event will be held later this month, featuring Brazilian businesspeople interested in investing in the country. The event is organized by the Brazil-Panama Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The president also highlighted that the Brazilian government has expressed interest in joining the Panama Canal Neutrality Treaty, which he considers an important step in international policy between the two nations. “For me, it means a lot in terms of Brazil's international policy with Panama and strengthens that concept and principle of neutrality, which is our greatest asset,” Mulino said.
The Whimsical Side of Beauty: Exploring Unconventional Pageants – Brazil
Discover the fascinating and astonishing world of beauty pageants that may initially seem distant and unfathomable. Introducing 'Miss Bum-Bum' from Brazil. We will introduce you to the most extravagant and remarkable competitions, where beauty takes the most unexpected forms.
“Miss Bum-Bum”
Is an unusual beauty pageant held in Brazil, a country known for its cult of beautiful derrières. In this competition, participants are judged not only for their beauty but also for the shape of their buttocks. Winners become local celebrities and may secure contracts with modeling agencies, often leading to successful careers and wealth.
