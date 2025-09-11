In January Of 2026 The President Of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva Will Visit Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino confirmed that his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will make an official visit to Panama at the end of January 2026. The main purpose of the visit is the inauguration of the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) forum, which will be held in the country. Mulino emphasized that his recent trip to Brazil marked a milestone, as it was the first official visit by a Panamanian president to that nation in the last 18 years . He described the meeting as fraternal and filled with a desire to build a more prosperous future for both countries.



The Panamanian president also noted that his relationship with President Lula has strengthened both personally and politically, opening the door to new opportunities for bilateral cooperation. As part of this strengthening of relations, Mulino announced that the Panama Business and Investor event will be held later this month, featuring Brazilian businesspeople interested in investing in the country. The event is organized by the Brazil-Panama Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The president also highlighted that the Brazilian government has expressed interest in joining the Panama Canal Neutrality Treaty, which he considers an important step in international policy between the two nations. “For me, it means a lot in terms of Brazil's international policy with Panama and strengthens that concept and principle of neutrality, which is our greatest asset,” Mulino said.



